Kedarnath Temple Portals To Open On April 22 

The portals of Baba Kedarnath will open on April 22 in the auspicious Taurus ascendant (Vrish Lagna), sparking immense excitement among devotees.

The announcement was made at the winter seat of the deity, Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

This year, T Gangadhar Ling has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the chief priest at Kedarnath Dham.

(This is a developing copy)