The internal rift within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) escalated on Thursday after party MLC K Kavitha was removed as the honorary president of the BRS-backed union in state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The development, viewed as a fresh blow to her position within the party, has renewed speculation about her possible expulsion.

The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), affiliated with the BRS, announced former minister Koppula Eshwar as its new honorary president during a meeting at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Eshwar replaced Kavitha, who had held the post for nearly a decade, news agency PTI reported.

Kavitha alleges political conspiracy

In a letter addressed to the workers of Singareni Collieries and released to the media by her staff, Kavitha accused “conspirators” of targeting her. She recalled that her earlier letter to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had been leaked and claimed the same individuals were continuing to harass her.

“It is evident that the election was conducted purely for political reasons, while leaving aside the debate on whether conducting the election in a party office is technically right or wrong under labour laws,” Kavitha remarked.

“As you are aware, certain developments have been taking place within the BRS party. After the Party’s Silver Jubilee meeting, I expressed the opinions of various sections of people in the form of a letter to Party President KCR garu. In fact, I had written many such letters to my father in the past too. But during my visit to America, one such letter written to KCR garu was leaked. I demanded that those who leaked my letter and conspired against me be exposed. However, instead of addressing my concerns, a grudge was held against me for simply questioning the party’s internal functioning. The subsequent events and incidents are well known to you all,” she alleged, further claiming that she was targeted out of vengeance.

“As a daughter who wished well for the party, when I asked that the conspirators who leaked my letter be named, vengeance was directed at me. Those same conspirators continue to harass me in various forms. While I was still abroad, against labour laws, a so-called TBGKS Central Committee meeting was held and it was announced that a new Honorary President had been elected,” she said, claiming that she was targeted out of vengeance,” she added.

Currently on a visit to the United States, Kavitha nonetheless extended wishes to Koppula Eshwar but questioned the timing of the decision.

She also highlighted her contributions, including the revival of compassionate appointments for workers during the BRS regime, and asserted she would “continue to work for the welfare of workers.”

Growing rift within BRS leadership

The simmering tensions within the BRS became visible earlier in May when Kavitha’s letter to KCR was leaked. Reacting then, she had said: “KCR is like god who is surrounded by some devils.” In response, her brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao urged that “internal party matters should be discussed within the party fora instead of speaking out in public.”

Since then, Kavitha has been organising activities under her cultural organisation, Telangana Jagruti, distancing herself from the party framework. According to News18, BRS leaders have largely stayed away from her events and some have openly criticised her. Sources quoted by the outlet also indicated that KCR himself is displeased with her conduct, while insiders see her removal from the labour wing as a signal of an impending formal expulsion.

Moneycontrol reported that TBGKS has long been a crucial tool for BRS to maintain influence in the coal belt, particularly with local elections nearing. Party members believe Kavitha’s ouster was aimed at safeguarding organisational control and reducing her influence. Notably, K T Rama Rao did not attend the meeting that finalised her removal.

Family power struggle intensifies

The tussle is being seen as part of a larger battle within the KCR family over succession in the BRS. Party insiders told News18 that Kavitha had previously demanded the role of working president or a similar title if K T Rama Rao were to be elevated. This, many believe, signalled a deeper fight for power within the family even while KCR remains in charge.

According to Moneycontrol, KCR has instructed leaders not to speak publicly about Kavitha’s role, but her exclusion from TBGKS is widely interpreted as a political message.

Meanwhile, Kavitha has floated “Singareni Jagruti” under the Telangana Jagruti banner, positioning it as a rival to the BRS-affiliated union. Observers say this move underscores her determination to retain influence in the coal belt, even as the party leadership consolidates control ahead of elections.