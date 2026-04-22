Kashmir University Professor Accused Of Rape, Forcing Multiple Pregnancies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmir University professor arrested for rape charges.

Accused allegedly exploited woman on promise of marriage.

Professor suspended by university following his arrest.

Investigation ongoing for exploitation and financial extortion.

A 52-year-old professor of the Kashmir University has been arrested on charges of rape, following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman. The woman has accused the professor of sexually exploiting her on the false promise of marriage. The accused is already married.

The accused has been identified as Sajjad Mohammad Khan, a resident of the Soura area in Srinagar, and a professor in the Computer Science department at Kashmir University. Following his arrest in the rape case registered by the police, the university has placed him under suspension.

Professor Suspended By Kashmir University

In an official order issued by the university’s administration teaching section, it was stated that Sajjad Mohammad Khan has been suspended with immediate effect in view of his custody. The order said the action has been taken under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The suspension follows his arrest in connection with FIR No. 11/2026 registered at the Women’s Police Station in Rambagh, Srinagar.

According to the complainant, the accused first contacted her in 2018 and developed a relationship with her. She alleged that he repeatedly had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, which led to multiple pregnancies. However, he allegedly forced her to undergo abortions and kept postponing marriage.

The woman also accused him of extorting large sums of money and valuables under the pretext of medical emergencies and other expenses. She claimed that he pressured her to sell her land in Kanihama, Budgam, as well as her gold jewellery, and took cash from her.

According to the complaint, the accused also took a gold loan from a UCO Bank branch in Srinagar in the victim’s name. The woman alleged that the money was used by him to construct his house and maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Also Read: UP Weather: Heatwave Alert In 35 Districts; Prayagraj And Varanasi Among Hottest

The relationship reportedly deteriorated when the victim began pressing him to fulfil his promise of marriage. She alleged that in response, he threatened her with harm to her and her family, and also warned of releasing her private and explicit photos and videos on social media.

FIR Registered After Initial Delay

The complainant, who previously lived in old Srinagar, had moved to another area and initially tried to lodge an FIR at Rajbagh police station, but her complaint was not acted upon. Eventually, a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station under FIR No. 0011 dated April 20, 2026, under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sources said the victim had known the accused for a long time through a mutual acquaintance. They also claimed that the accused had distanced himself from her after his son fell seriously ill. According to sources, the victim had given over ₹48 lakh to the accused on multiple occasions for his son’s treatment and other expenses. Before the case became public, attempts were reportedly made to settle the matter, during which the accused paid ₹8 lakh to the woman.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police have formally arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway. It is also reported that the accused had been managing his son’s medical treatment over the past two years, allegedly using borrowed funds from various sources, including university staff. However, officials said these aspects do not diminish the seriousness of the charges against him.