Varanasi Accident: Alto Hits Woman, Enraged Mob Drags Driver And Beats Him To Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Car hits woman, locals assault driver severely.

Driver dies from injuries at BHU Hospital.

Police register case, arrest two accused.

A road accident in Varanasi took a tragic turn after a car driver died following a violent assault by locals. The incident occurred in the Phulpur police station area, where a woman was injured after being hit by a car. Enraged by the accident, bystanders allegedly dragged the driver out of the vehicle and beat him severely. He later succumbed to injuries at BHU Hospital, prompting police to register a case against multiple accused and launch an investigation into the mob violence.

Accident Sparks Mob Fury

According to reports, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Manish Kumar Singh was driving his Alto car through the Phulpur area. During the journey, a woman sitting by the roadside was struck by the vehicle, sustaining injuries to her leg.

Following the accident, locals quickly gathered at the scene and stopped the driver. While some people rushed the injured woman to hospital for treatment, others confronted Singh. In a sudden escalation, a group of bystanders allegedly began assaulting him in anger.

Also Read: Three Killed After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Pedestrian In Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Driver Succumbs To Injuries

The assault left Singh critically injured, with multiple serious wounds. He reportedly collapsed at the scene after being beaten. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to BHU Hospital for urgent medical care.

However, Singh died a few hours later during treatment. Confirming the incident, DCP Neetu Kadyan said that a case has been registered against seven identified individuals and several unknown persons. Two accused have been arrested so far.

Police have initiated further legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the case, which highlights the dangers of mob violence following road accidents.

Also Read: Two Burnt Alive In Multiple Vehicle Collision In UP's Bahraich