Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesVaranasi Accident: Alto Hits Woman, Enraged Mob Drags Driver And Beats Him To Death

Varanasi Accident: Alto Hits Woman, Enraged Mob Drags Driver And Beats Him To Death

Varanasi accident turns fatal as driver dies after mob assault; police book seven named and unidentified accused, arrest two in the case.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Car hits woman, locals assault driver severely.
  • Driver dies from injuries at BHU Hospital.
  • Police register case, arrest two accused.

A road accident in Varanasi took a tragic turn after a car driver died following a violent assault by locals. The incident occurred in the Phulpur police station area, where a woman was injured after being hit by a car. Enraged by the accident, bystanders allegedly dragged the driver out of the vehicle and beat him severely. He later succumbed to injuries at BHU Hospital, prompting police to register a case against multiple accused and launch an investigation into the mob violence.

Accident Sparks Mob Fury

According to reports, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Manish Kumar Singh was driving his Alto car through the Phulpur area. During the journey, a woman sitting by the roadside was struck by the vehicle, sustaining injuries to her leg.

Following the accident, locals quickly gathered at the scene and stopped the driver. While some people rushed the injured woman to hospital for treatment, others confronted Singh. In a sudden escalation, a group of bystanders allegedly began assaulting him in anger.

Also Read: Three Killed After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Pedestrian In Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Driver Succumbs To Injuries

The assault left Singh critically injured, with multiple serious wounds. He reportedly collapsed at the scene after being beaten. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to BHU Hospital for urgent medical care.

However, Singh died a few hours later during treatment. Confirming the incident, DCP Neetu Kadyan said that a case has been registered against seven identified individuals and several unknown persons. Two accused have been arrested so far.

Police have initiated further legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the case, which highlights the dangers of mob violence following road accidents.

Also Read: Two Burnt Alive In Multiple Vehicle Collision In UP's Bahraich

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
VARANASI Varanasi News Varanasi Road Rage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Varanasi Accident: Alto Hits Woman, Enraged Mob Drags Driver And Beats Him To Death
Varanasi Accident: Alto Hits Woman, Enraged Mob Drags Driver And Beats Him To Death
Cities
Nine-Month-Old Dies Amid Scorching Heatwave In Maharashtra
Nine-Month-Old Dies Amid Scorching Heatwave In Maharashtra
Cities
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
Cities
Carry An Onion To Beat The Heat? Scindia's Unusual Tip As North India Sizzles At 45°C
Carry An Onion To Beat The Heat? Scindia’s Unusual Tip As North India Sizzles At 45°C
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget