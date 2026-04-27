'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark

The rift between AAP and Raghav Chadha has escalated, with both sides trading sharp public barbs after his switch to the BJP. Hours after Chadha described his exit as leaving a “toxic” environment, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, dismissing the claim and accusing him of conspiring against the party. Bharadwaj asserted that Chadha wasn’t being criticised for quitting, but for allegedly working against AAP’s interests.

'Even Corporate Gives 3-Month Notice Preiod'

Drawing a contrast, Bharadwaj argued that while job changes are routine, political shifts involve ideology and accountability. He added that even in corporate exits, professionals ensure smooth transitions and don’t undermine their former organisations.

While he agreed that Chadha had all the right to leave a party, but said: “Even when you switch jobs you give a three-month notice to your owner for a smooth transition.”

Response to Raghav’s Video



Raghav Chaddha says his changing party is like someone switching a job from one company to another.



Though it’s not the same but even when people switch jobs, they don’t hatch conspiracy against their parent company



For more than a year, Raghav… pic.twitter.com/RxfnTsv9Ms — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 27, 2026

He further added, “Though it’s not the same but even when people switch jobs, they don’t hatch conspiracy against their parent company. For more than a year, Raghav conspired with BJP’s Central Govt to create a neutral image of a young politician who raises middle class issues,” Bharadwaj said in a video.

'You Are Even Married Because ...'

In a pointed remark, he even referenced Chadha’s marriage to actor Parineeti Chopra, saying his rise, including becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, was enabled by the party. “A party that gave you everything… You are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member,” Bharadwaj said. Also Read: Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP What Chadha Said?

Chadha, however, defended his decision, saying he had devoted 15 years to AAP but no longer recognised the party, accusing its leadership of stifling voices and being driven by “a corrupt few.” He maintained he felt like “the right person in the wrong party.”

"I didn't come into politics to make my career," he said, adding that he had worked for the party with his "blood, sweat and tears." However, he alleged that the party was no longer the same and had turned into a "toxic work environment", where leaders were stopped from working and speaking in Parliament.

"Today, this political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people. They don't work for the country but for their own personal gain," Chadha alleged.

Also Read: 'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Chairman has accepted the merger of Chadha and six other MPs into the BJP, taking the party’s strength in the Upper House to 113.