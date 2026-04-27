Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark

'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark

AAP–Raghav Chadha rift deepens after his BJP switch. Chadha called AAP “toxic”; Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, accusing him of conspiracy and stressing ideology in politics. War of words escalates.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha cited a toxic AAP environment, citing corruption and stifled voices.
  • AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Chadha of conspiracy and benefiting from the party.

The rift between AAP and Raghav Chadha has escalated, with both sides trading sharp public barbs after his switch to the BJP. Hours after Chadha described his exit as leaving a “toxic” environment, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, dismissing the claim and accusing him of conspiring against the party. Bharadwaj asserted that Chadha wasn’t being criticised for quitting, but for allegedly working against AAP’s interests.

'Even Corporate Gives 3-Month Notice Preiod'

Drawing a contrast, Bharadwaj argued that while job changes are routine, political shifts involve ideology and accountability. He added that even in corporate exits, professionals ensure smooth transitions and don’t undermine their former organisations.

 While he agreed that Chadha had all the right to leave a party, but said: “Even when you switch jobs you give a three-month notice to your owner for a smooth transition.”

He further added, “Though it’s not the same but even when people switch jobs, they don’t hatch conspiracy against their parent company. For more than a year, Raghav conspired with BJP’s Central Govt to create a neutral image of a young politician who raises middle class issues,” Bharadwaj said in a video.

'You Are Even Married Because ...'

In a pointed remark, he even referenced Chadha’s marriage to actor Parineeti Chopra, saying his rise, including becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, was enabled by the party.
 
“A party that gave you everything… You are even married because this party made you a Rajya Sabha member,” Bharadwaj said.
Also Read: Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP

What Chadha Said?

Chadha, however, defended his decision, saying he had devoted 15 years to AAP but no longer recognised the party, accusing its leadership of stifling voices and being driven by “a corrupt few.” He maintained he felt like “the right person in the wrong party.”

"I didn't come into politics to make my career," he said, adding that he had worked for the party with his "blood, sweat and tears." However, he alleged that the party was no longer the same and had turned into a "toxic work environment", where leaders were stopped from working and speaking in Parliament.

"Today, this political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people. They don't work for the country but for their own personal gain," Chadha alleged. 

Also Read: 'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Chairman has accepted the merger of Chadha and six other MPs into the BJP, taking the party’s strength in the Upper House to 113.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Raghav Chadha leave the AAP?

Raghav Chadha stated he left AAP because he no longer recognized the party and felt it was a toxic environment controlled by a corrupt few. He felt like the right person in the wrong party.

What was AAP's response to Raghav Chadha's departure?

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed Chadha's claims of a toxic environment and accused him of conspiring against the party. Bharadwaj argued that Chadha's exit was not the issue, but his alleged actions against AAP's interests.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swati Maliwal Saurabh Bharadwaj Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Ashok Mittal AAP Reacts Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Sanjay Singh Live Toxic Environment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark
'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark
India
'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP
'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP
India
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
India
Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP
Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget