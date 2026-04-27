Raghav Chadha stated he left AAP because he no longer recognized the party and felt it was a toxic environment controlled by a corrupt few. He felt like the right person in the wrong party.
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'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark
AAP–Raghav Chadha rift deepens after his BJP switch. Chadha called AAP “toxic”; Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, accusing him of conspiracy and stressing ideology in politics. War of words escalates.
- Raghav Chadha cited a toxic AAP environment, citing corruption and stifled voices.
- AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Chadha of conspiracy and benefiting from the party.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Raghav Chadha leave the AAP?
What was AAP's response to Raghav Chadha's departure?
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed Chadha's claims of a toxic environment and accused him of conspiring against the party. Bharadwaj argued that Chadha's exit was not the issue, but his alleged actions against AAP's interests.
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