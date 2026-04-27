Yes, operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain normal. However, some flight schedules might be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.
Explorer
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms
Delhi airport ops remain normal but flights may be delayed due to thundershowers, IMD said. IndiGo issued an advisory. Yellow alert for rain, storms and gusty winds till April 30.
- Delhi airport operations normal despite North India's inclement weather.
- Thundershowers may cause delays; ground teams ensure minimal disruption.
Before You Go
Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Frequently Asked Questions
Are airport operations normal despite the inclement weather in North India?
What is IndiGo advising passengers to do?
IndiGo advises passengers to check their flight status on their website or app before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.
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New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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