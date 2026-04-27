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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms

Delhi airport ops remain normal but flights may be delayed due to thundershowers, IMD said. IndiGo issued an advisory. Yellow alert for rain, storms and gusty winds till April 30.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi airport operations normal despite North India's inclement weather.
  • Thundershowers may cause delays; ground teams ensure minimal disruption.

Amid inclement weather conditions across North India, airport authorities have said operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain normal, though some flight schedules may be impacted due to adverse conditions. Citing the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, officials said thundershowers in the region could lead to delays in departures and arrivals. Ground teams are working closely with stakeholders to ensure minimal disruption and a smooth travel experience for passengers.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, North India is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Delhi Airport operation remains normal however some flight schedules may be impacted," the Delhi airport said. 

Travellers have been advised to plan their commute in advance and consider alternative transport options to reach the airport. Authorities recommended using the Delhi Metro, with the Magenta Line connecting to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line serving Terminals 2 and 3, to avoid possible traffic delays caused by weather conditions.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Meanwhile, airline IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory, warning that flights to and from Delhi could be affected. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status via its website or app before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time.

"With thundershower 🌧️✈️ expected to pass over #Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch," IndiGo said in a post on X. 

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation and manage operations amid the challenging weather.

Yello Alert Issued

A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from Monday to Thursday, even as Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 42.3°C.

The alert, which signals residents to “be updated,” forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of up to 50 kmph. For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted a minimum temperature of around 28°C and a maximum of nearly 42°C.

Dust storms, thunderstorms and intermittent rain are likely to persist through April 30, with a specific yellow alert in place for April 29. The changing weather conditions are expected to bring some respite from the prevailing heat.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Frequently Asked Questions

Are airport operations normal despite the inclement weather in North India?

Yes, operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain normal. However, some flight schedules might be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

What is IndiGo advising passengers to do?

IndiGo advises passengers to check their flight status on their website or app before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thunderstorm In Delhi Delhi Weather Delhi Airport IndiGo Delhi Weather Alert Flights Delay Indigo Issues Travel Advisory
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