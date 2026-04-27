Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms

Amid inclement weather conditions across North India, airport authorities have said operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain normal, though some flight schedules may be impacted due to adverse conditions. Citing the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, officials said thundershowers in the region could lead to delays in departures and arrivals. Ground teams are working closely with stakeholders to ensure minimal disruption and a smooth travel experience for passengers.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, North India is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Delhi Airport operation remains normal however some flight schedules may be impacted," the Delhi airport said.

Travellers have been advised to plan their commute in advance and consider alternative transport options to reach the airport. Authorities recommended using the Delhi Metro, with the Magenta Line connecting to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line serving Terminals 2 and 3, to avoid possible traffic delays caused by weather conditions.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Meanwhile, airline IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory, warning that flights to and from Delhi could be affected. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status via its website or app before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time.

"With thundershower 🌧️✈️ expected to pass over #Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Travel Advisory



With thundershower 🌧️✈️ expected to pass over #Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch.



If you're travelling today, we recommend… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 27, 2026

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation and manage operations amid the challenging weather.

Yello Alert Issued

A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from Monday to Thursday, even as Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 42.3°C.

The alert, which signals residents to “be updated,” forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of up to 50 kmph. For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted a minimum temperature of around 28°C and a maximum of nearly 42°C.

Dust storms, thunderstorms and intermittent rain are likely to persist through April 30, with a specific yellow alert in place for April 29. The changing weather conditions are expected to bring some respite from the prevailing heat.