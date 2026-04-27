Nine-Month-Old Dies Amid Scorching Heatwave In Maharashtra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra faces deadly April heat; temperatures break records statewide.

Infant and farmer die from suspected heatstroke and exhaustion.

Akola hits 46.9°C; Vidarbha, Marathwada swelter with extreme heat.

Heatwave alerts issued; slight temperature dip expected by week's end.

The intense April heat in Maharashtra has turned life-threatening, with several districts witnessing extreme temperatures and heatwave conditions. From Vidarbha to the central parts of the state, temperatures have shattered records, making this one of the hottest Aprils in recent years.

A tragic incident was reported from Gondri village in Ausa taluka of Latur district, where a nine-month-old baby died due to suspected heatstroke. The child was reportedly sleeping in a cradle inside a low-roof tin house while her mother was busy with work. Due to the intense heat and humidity, the baby became severely dehydrated, leading to her death.

Also Read: Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today

Farmer Also Killed

The heatwave has also claimed the life of a 60-year-old farmer in Aurad Shahajani village in Nilanga. Identified as Laxman Dadarav Bhandare, he collapsed while working in his field under the scorching sun. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way during transfer for further treatment. This marks one of the recent heat-related deaths in the state.

Meanwhile, temperatures continue to soar across regions. Akola recorded a high of 46.9°C on April 26, the highest for the month in five years. Other cities like Amravati (46.8°C), Wardha (46.4°C), and Yavatmal (46°C) also experienced extreme conditions. Even areas like Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Bhandara reported temperatures hovering between 44°C and 45°C.

Also Read: Carry An Onion To Beat The Heat? Scindia's Unusual Tip As North India Sizzles At 45°C

In central Maharashtra and Marathwada, cities such as Parbhani, Malegaon, and Solapur recorded temperatures above 43°C. Coastal regions like Mumbai saw relatively lower temperatures but high humidity levels added to discomfort.

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts in several districts, warning of continued heatwave conditions over the next few days. A slight dip of 2–3°C is expected later this week, but for now, residents are advised to take precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.