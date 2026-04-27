Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

A major accident was averted at Pune Railway Station on Monday evening after a coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22225) derailed while entering the platform. The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm as the train was approaching Platform 3. Railway officials confirmed that no passengers were injured, and all on board were safe. Emergency teams reached the spot promptly, and efforts are underway to restore the affected coach and resume normal operations.

Wheel Slips Off Track

According to officials, the front wheel of the C-15 coach slipped off the track during entry, triggering brief panic at the station. The derailment occurred at a diamond crossing, which is part of ongoing track upgrades under the yard remodelling project at Pune station.

However, the train was moving at low speed at the time, preventing any major damage or injuries. Railway staff quickly secured the area and began technical checks to bring the coach back onto the track.

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Passengers Shifted, Probe Underway

Authorities have initiated arrangements to shift passengers to another rake to minimise disruption to their journey. Restoration work is ongoing, and railway teams are closely monitoring the situation.

Officials have also launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the derailment. The crossing where the incident occurred is part of a planned infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving operational efficiency.

While derailment incidents were reported in 2025 as well, no major casualties were recorded. Monday’s incident similarly ended without injuries, largely due to the controlled speed of the train and swift response by railway authorities.

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