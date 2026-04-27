Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat coach derails at station entry; no injuries reported, passengers safe, and alternative travel arrangements underway.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)

A major accident was averted at Pune Railway Station on Monday evening after a coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22225) derailed while entering the platform. The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm as the train was approaching Platform 3. Railway officials confirmed that no passengers were injured, and all on board were safe. Emergency teams reached the spot promptly, and efforts are underway to restore the affected coach and resume normal operations.

Wheel Slips Off Track

According to officials, the front wheel of the C-15 coach slipped off the track during entry, triggering brief panic at the station. The derailment occurred at a diamond crossing, which is part of ongoing track upgrades under the yard remodelling project at Pune station.

However, the train was moving at low speed at the time, preventing any major damage or injuries. Railway staff quickly secured the area and began technical checks to bring the coach back onto the track.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Food Controversy: IRCTC 'Categorically Rejects' Viral Lab Test Claims, Calls Them 'Misleading'

Passengers Shifted, Probe Underway

Authorities have initiated arrangements to shift passengers to another rake to minimise disruption to their journey. Restoration work is ongoing, and railway teams are closely monitoring the situation.

Officials have also launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the derailment. The crossing where the incident occurred is part of a planned infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving operational efficiency.

While derailment incidents were reported in 2025 as well, no major casualties were recorded. Monday’s incident similarly ended without injuries, largely due to the controlled speed of the train and swift response by railway authorities.

Also Read: Non-Veg Food To Be Served On Vande Bharat Sleeper Express To Bengal After Backlash

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Vande Bharat Derailed Pune
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C
India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C
Cities
Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details
Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details
Cities
Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Pune: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Cities
Four Of Family Die In Mumbai; Food Poisoning Suspected After Biryani, Watermelon Meal
Four Of Family Die In Mumbai; Food Poisoning Suspected After Biryani, Watermelon Meal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget