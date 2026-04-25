Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKarnataka: BJP Targets Siddaramaiah Govt Over SC Quota Move

Karnataka: BJP Targets Siddaramaiah Govt Over SC Quota Move

The BJP has criticised the Karnataka government led by Siddaramaiah over its revised internal reservation formula for Scheduled Castes, alleging injustice and dilution of quota.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP criticizes Congress's SC reservation changes, alleging injustice.
  • Karnataka Cabinet approves revised internal SC reservation formula.
  • Previous BJP government increased quota; Congress reportedly reduced it.

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday attacked the Congress government over its decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, alleging injustice to several communities and questioning the intent behind the revised quota formula.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra and BJP MP Govind Karjol criticised the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing it of delay, dilution of quota, and lack of commitment to social justice.

The Cabinet on Friday cleared a revised internal reservation formula for Scheduled Castes within the overall 15 per cent quota, paving the way for long-pending government recruitment.

The Cabinet approved 5.25 per cent reservation each for the "right-hand groups" and "left-hand groups", and about 4.5 per cent for other Scheduled Castes, including nomadic communities.

"The Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has committed a historic betrayal and stabbed the Scheduled Castes in the back," Vijayendra said.

In a post on 'X', the Shikaripura MLA alleged that the government had delayed the distribution of reservation among Scheduled Castes for nearly two-and-a-half years despite a Supreme Court order, before classifying them into A, B and C categories in a Cabinet decision.

He said the previous BJP government had increased reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, but the present dispensation had reduced allocations.

"The quota for Category 'A' has been reduced from 6 per cent to 5.25 per cent and for Category 'B' from 5.5 per cent to 5.25 per cent, thereby causing grave injustice," he said, adding that allocations meant for several communities had been merged into Category 'C' and reduced to 4.5 per cent.

"Instead of the justifiable 5.5 per cent, the quota has been reduced to 4.5 per cent- amounting to a betrayal of these communities as well," he said.

He further claimed that despite there being no stay order, the state government had filed an affidavit agreeing to reduce reservation from 17 per cent to 15 per cent.

"As a result, the Scheduled Caste reservation has been brought down from 17 per cent to 15 per cent," he said.

Alleging inaction on employment, Vijayendra said the government had wasted two-and-a-half years of valuable time in the name of internal reservation despite lakhs of vacancies, and termed the recent recruitment assurance as misleading.

He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will pay a price for the alleged injustice.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Karjol questioned the internal reservation mechanism adopted by the Cabinet.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said the Justice H N Nagamohan Das committee had recommended 17 per cent internal reservation and the government had reduced it to 15 per cent.

He questioned whether repeated assertions on social justice and equitable distribution were mere rhetoric, and accused the chief minister of misleading the public to retain power.

Terming the decision "arbitrary justice", Karjol said, "There were the Sadashivayya report, the Justice H N Nagamohan Das report, and even the Cabinet sub-committee report under former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. There was also a Supreme Court order. Ignoring all of these, the government has delivered arbitrary justice." He maintained that the previous BJP government had increased reservation scientifically to 17 per cent based on a report by then Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, and alleged that, despite promises made in 2013 and after returning to power in 2023, Siddaramaiah had failed to implement internal reservation.

Accusing the chief minister of attempting to create divisions among SC sub-castes and pushing the issue into courts, Karjol urged him to stop this deception. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in Karnataka?

The BJP is attacking the Congress government over its decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, alleging injustice to several communities and questioning the revised quota formula.

How has the internal reservation quota for Scheduled Castes been revised?

The Karnataka Cabinet approved 5.25% reservation each for 'right-hand groups' and 'left-hand groups', and about 4.5% for other Scheduled Castes, including nomadic communities, within the overall 15% quota.

What are the BJP's main criticisms of the Congress government's decision?

The BJP alleges delay, dilution of quota, reduced allocations for certain categories, and a historic betrayal of Scheduled Castes, accusing the government of causing grave injustice.

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Politics BJP SIddaramaiah SC Reservation CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karnataka: BJP Targets Siddaramaiah Govt Over SC Quota Move
Karnataka: BJP Targets Siddaramaiah Govt Over SC Quota Move
Cities
Kashmir: Woman Dies At Govt Anantnag Hospital, Violence Breaks Out; 4 Held
Kashmir: Woman Dies At Govt Anantnag Hospital, Violence Breaks Out; 4 Held
Cities
Tilak Ceremony Turns Tragic In Bihar As Councillor Killed In Knife Attack
Tilak Ceremony Turns Tragic In Bihar As Councillor Killed In Knife Attack
Cities
‘Delhi’s Rehman Dakait’: BJP Alleges 'Sheesh Mahal 2' After Kejriwal's Lodhi Estate Move; AAP Hits Back
BJP Calls Kejriwal ‘Delhi’s Rehman Dakait’, Targets Him Over Lodhi Estate Move; AAP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget