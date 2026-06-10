Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChristian Nurse Booked In Navi Mumbai Over Alleged Desecration Of Hindu Idols

Christian Nurse Booked In Navi Mumbai Over Alleged Desecration Of Hindu Idols

According to the complaint, the nurse repeatedly objected to the presence of Hindu idols and allegedly moved a temple near a shoe rack while displacing the idols.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIR registered against nurse for idol desecration in Nerul.
  • Accused allegedly moved idols, made insulting religious remarks.
  • Nurse suspended; police case registered, investigation continues.

An FIR has been registered against a Christian nurse in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul area over allegations that she deliberately desecrated Hindu idols and a home shrine by placing them near a shoe rack and throwing the idols aside.

The complaint was filed after Harshad Patil, brother of the complainant Harshala Patil, approached the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) seeking assistance. Following the organisation’s intervention, Nerul police registered a case under Sections 298 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

HJS has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused nurse.

Alleged Desecration Inside Hostel Room

According to the complaint, Harshala Patil, who stays in a hostel room in Nerul, regularly worshipped idols of Lord Ganesha and Radha-Krishna in a small temple inside her room.

The accused nurse reportedly moved into the accommodation at the end of May 2026 and allegedly began objecting to the presence of the shrine. The complaint states that she repeatedly argued with Harshala over the temple.

On June 5, 2026, when Harshala returned from work, she allegedly found the temple shifted to the area where shoes were kept, with the idols lying fallen nearby.

ALSO READ | 43 Years Later, Allahabad HC Upholds Life Term For Six In 1982 Murder Case

Alleged Remarks and Threats

When questioned about the incident, the nurse allegedly said she did not want Hindu gods in front of her and did not believe in them. The complainant has described the remarks as insulting to religious sentiments.

The matter was reportedly brought to the attention of the hospital administration, which suspended the nurse on June 6, 2026.

The complaint further alleges that later the same evening, the nurse returned to the room on the pretext of collecting her belongings and again moved the temple near the shoe rack, throwing the idols onto a table. It is alleged that she repeated the act multiple times in Harshala’s absence.

Before leaving, she allegedly threatened the complainant, saying Harshala should meet her outside the hostel.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Elephant Attack: Couple Trampled To Death, Conflict Rises

Police Register Case

After being informed of the incident, representatives of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti met Nerul Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble and sought immediate action.

Police subsequently registered FIR No. 0311 under the relevant provisions of the BNS. Authorities said the matter is under investigation.

Before You Go

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary accusation against the nurse?

The nurse is accused of deliberately desecrating Hindu idols and a home shrine. She allegedly placed them near a shoe rack and threw the idols aside in a hostel room.

Who assisted in filing the complaint against the nurse?

Harshad Patil, brother of the complainant Harshala Patil, sought assistance from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS). HJS intervened, leading to the registration of the case.

What immediate actions have been taken regarding the incident?

The hospital administration suspended the nurse on June 6, 2026. An FIR was registered against her under Sections 298 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What did the nurse allegedly say about the Hindu idols?

When questioned, the nurse allegedly said she did not want Hindu gods in front of her and did not believe in them. These remarks were described as insulting to religious sentiments.

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nurse Mumbai News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Christian Nurse Booked In Navi Mumbai Over Alleged Desecration Of Hindu Idols
Christian Nurse Booked In Navi Mumbai Over Alleged Desecration Of Hindu Idols
Cities
43 Years Later, Allahabad HC Upholds Life Term For Six In 1982 Murder Case
43 Years Later, Allahabad HC Upholds Life Term For Six In 1982 Murder Case
Cities
Planning To Buy A DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended
Planning To Buy A DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended
Cities
Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts
Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts
Advertisement

Videos

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh
Breaking: BJP Challenges Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination, Alleges Disclosure Lapses
Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget