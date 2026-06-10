Christian Nurse Booked In Navi Mumbai Over Alleged Desecration Of Hindu Idols

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIR registered against nurse for idol desecration in Nerul.

Accused allegedly moved idols, made insulting religious remarks.

Nurse suspended; police case registered, investigation continues.

An FIR has been registered against a Christian nurse in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul area over allegations that she deliberately desecrated Hindu idols and a home shrine by placing them near a shoe rack and throwing the idols aside.

The complaint was filed after Harshad Patil, brother of the complainant Harshala Patil, approached the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) seeking assistance. Following the organisation’s intervention, Nerul police registered a case under Sections 298 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

HJS has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused nurse.

Alleged Desecration Inside Hostel Room

According to the complaint, Harshala Patil, who stays in a hostel room in Nerul, regularly worshipped idols of Lord Ganesha and Radha-Krishna in a small temple inside her room.

The accused nurse reportedly moved into the accommodation at the end of May 2026 and allegedly began objecting to the presence of the shrine. The complaint states that she repeatedly argued with Harshala over the temple.

On June 5, 2026, when Harshala returned from work, she allegedly found the temple shifted to the area where shoes were kept, with the idols lying fallen nearby.

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Alleged Remarks and Threats

When questioned about the incident, the nurse allegedly said she did not want Hindu gods in front of her and did not believe in them. The complainant has described the remarks as insulting to religious sentiments.

The matter was reportedly brought to the attention of the hospital administration, which suspended the nurse on June 6, 2026.

The complaint further alleges that later the same evening, the nurse returned to the room on the pretext of collecting her belongings and again moved the temple near the shoe rack, throwing the idols onto a table. It is alleged that she repeated the act multiple times in Harshala’s absence.

Before leaving, she allegedly threatened the complainant, saying Harshala should meet her outside the hostel.

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Police Register Case

After being informed of the incident, representatives of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti met Nerul Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble and sought immediate action.

Police subsequently registered FIR No. 0311 under the relevant provisions of the BNS. Authorities said the matter is under investigation.