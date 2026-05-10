Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar Passes Away; Shivakumar Calls It Major Loss To Politics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka minister D. Sudhakar, a senior Congress leader, has passed away.

He served as MLA from Hiriyur and held ministerial positions.

Sudhakar's contributions to public service will be remembered.

His death is a significant loss to the party and state.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader D. Sudhakar has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for a long time. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over the death of the state minister and Congress leader D. Sudhakar. Posting on the social media platform X, he said that D. Sudhakar had been ill for a long time and was receiving treatment.

D. K. Shivakumar wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of our cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar today. He was very close to us. D. Sudhakar rendered outstanding public service as MLA from Hiriyur, in-charge minister of Chitradurga district, and the state’s Minister for Planning and Statistics.”

D. K. Shivakumar further said that D. Sudhakar’s contributions would always be remembered and that his death is a major loss to both the party and Karnataka politics. D. Sudhakar was considered an important figure in Karnataka politics. Holding several key positions, he worked for the welfare of the people and was popular among the public because of his simplicity and work style.

D. Sudhakar: Senior Karnataka Congress Leader

D. Sudhakar was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress in Karnataka and an MLA from the Hiriyur Assembly constituency in Chitradurga district. He began his political career with the Congress party. In 2004, he was elected for the first time as an MLA from the Challakere Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. Later, due to constituency delimitation, the Challakere seat was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

After this, D. Sudhakar continued his political career from the Hiriyur constituency. However, at that time, Congress did not give him a ticket. Despite this, he contested as an independent candidate and won the election in 2008. Afterward, he supported the government led by B. S. Yediyurappa and served as the Minister for Social Welfare.