Punjab DA Hike: Bhagwant Mann Announces 3% Increase For 8 Lakh Employees, Pensioners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Mann announced 3% DA, benefiting 8 lakh employees.

Government open to employee talks; 71,777 new jobs provided.

Mann stated rally rights, questioned central agency action timing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) installment for state government employees and pensioners, while also responding to questions on political rallies, central agency action and stubble burning.

The DA revision will take the total allowance rate to 53 per cent, up from 28 per cent when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power. Mann said around 8 lakh employees and pensioners would benefit from the increase, which he described as a Diwali gift.

Punjab Government’s Employee Outreach And Recruitment Claims

Mann said the state government remained open to discussions with employees over their demands, adding that they could approach the government at any time.

“The doors are always open for the demands of employees, and they can come at any time and discuss,” he said.

The chief minister also cited the government’s recruitment record, saying 71,777 new government jobs had been provided on merit.

On the DA front, Mann said the government had raised the rate by 11 per cent within two months, following an earlier increase of 8 per cent. The latest 3 per cent installment takes the overall rate to 53 per cent.

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Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur Rally: Mann Says Everyone Can Hold Public Meetings

Responding to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Sangrur, Mann said political leaders had the right to organise rallies.

“Everybody has a right to hold rallies,” he said.

ED Raid On Moga MLA: Punjab CM Questions Timing

Mann also addressed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the Moga MLA, alleging that central agency action was linked to election timing.

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he said such raids were used as a political tool near elections. Mann added that his government was confident the agency would not find anything.

“Let them conduct raids. We are confident that they will not find anything,” he said.

Stubble Burning Row: Mann Says Punjab Has No Role In Delhi Pollution

The chief minister rejected criticism over stubble burning, asserting that Punjab had no role in pollution in the national capital. He said Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was aware of this and accused those raising the issue of trying to defame Punjab.

The remarks followed Sirsa’s criticism of the AAP government over stubble burning on Tuesday.

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