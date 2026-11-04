ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePunjab DA Hike: Bhagwant Mann Announces 3% Increase For 8 Lakh Employees, Pensioners

Punjab DA Hike: Bhagwant Mann Announces 3% Increase For 8 Lakh Employees, Pensioners

The DA revision will take the total allowance rate to 53 per cent, up from 28 per cent when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Mann announced 3% DA, benefiting 8 lakh employees.
  • Government open to employee talks; 71,777 new jobs provided.
  • Mann stated rally rights, questioned central agency action timing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) installment for state government employees and pensioners, while also responding to questions on political rallies, central agency action and stubble burning.

The DA revision will take the total allowance rate to 53 per cent, up from 28 per cent when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power. Mann said around 8 lakh employees and pensioners would benefit from the increase, which he described as a Diwali gift.

Punjab Government’s Employee Outreach And Recruitment Claims

Mann said the state government remained open to discussions with employees over their demands, adding that they could approach the government at any time.

“The doors are always open for the demands of employees, and they can come at any time and discuss,” he said.

The chief minister also cited the government’s recruitment record, saying 71,777 new government jobs had been provided on merit.

On the DA front, Mann said the government had raised the rate by 11 per cent within two months, following an earlier increase of 8 per cent. The latest 3 per cent installment takes the overall rate to 53 per cent.

Also Read : Muhurat Trading 2026: Why The Diwali Market Session Matters To Investors

Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur Rally: Mann Says Everyone Can Hold Public Meetings

Responding to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Sangrur, Mann said political leaders had the right to organise rallies.

“Everybody has a right to hold rallies,” he said.

ED Raid On Moga MLA: Punjab CM Questions Timing

Mann also addressed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the Moga MLA, alleging that central agency action was linked to election timing.

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he said such raids were used as a political tool near elections. Mann added that his government was confident the agency would not find anything.

“Let them conduct raids. We are confident that they will not find anything,” he said.

Stubble Burning Row: Mann Says Punjab Has No Role In Delhi Pollution

The chief minister rejected criticism over stubble burning, asserting that Punjab had no role in pollution in the national capital. He said Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was aware of this and accused those raising the issue of trying to defame Punjab.

The remarks followed Sirsa’s criticism of the AAP government over stubble burning on Tuesday.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission Update: 66% Of Timeline Complete, Salary Revision Report Expected In 2027

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new dearness allowance rate for Punjab government employees and pensioners?

The Punjab Chief Minister announced a 3% DA installment, raising the total allowance rate to 53%. This move benefits approximately 8 lakh employees and pensioners.

How does the Punjab government engage with its employees regarding their demands?

Chief Minister Mann stated that the government's doors are always open for discussions with employees. They are encouraged to approach the government at any time with their demands.

What has been the Punjab government's record on job recruitment?

The Chief Minister cited that 71,777 new government jobs have been provided on merit. He highlighted this as part of the government's employee outreach efforts.

What is Punjab Chief Minister Mann's stance on the state's role in Delhi's pollution?

CM Mann denied Punjab's role in pollution in the national capital, rejecting criticism over stubble burning. He accused those raising the issue of attempting to defame Punjab.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali DA Hike DA Hike News CM Bhagwant Mann Punjab DA Hike Punjab DA Hike News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission Update: 66% Of Timeline Complete, Salary Revision Report Expected In 2027
8th Pay Commission Report May Come In 2027, But When Could Salary Hikes Take Effect?
Personal Finance
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 30,000 Credit Card For Street Vendors; Check Eligibility, Benefits
PM SVANidhi Yojana: How Street Vendors Can Access UPI-Linked Credit Of Up To Rs 30,000
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Nov 3): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai
Gold Silver Rate Today (Nov 3): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai
Personal Finance
AI And Your Money: What Should You Automate And What Should You Decide Yourself?
AI In Personal Finance: How Much Of Your Money Should You Let Technology Manage?
Advertisement

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget