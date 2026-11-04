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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu Bloc 53, Eisenkot Bloc 48: Prez Herzog Begins Talks On Who Will Form Israel’s Next Govt

Netanyahu Bloc 53, Eisenkot Bloc 48: Prez Herzog Begins Talks On Who Will Form Israel’s Next Govt

Israel President Isaac Herzog begins consultations on government formation as Netanyahu's bloc leads with 53 seats and opposition backs Eisenkot.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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  • Herzog urged flexibility from leaders to avoid new elections.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received the official results of the country's elections, setting the stage for consultations with political parties to determine who should get the first opportunity to form the next government. Herzog received the results on Wednesday from Central Elections Committee (CEC) chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg. The committee approved the final figures after finding no evidence of electoral malpractice or compromised election integrity.

Under Israeli law, the President must consult representatives of all Knesset factions before assigning the mandate to a candidate to form the government. The decision will depend on the recommendations submitted by the parties.

Herzog To Consult Party Representatives Over PM Candidate

Herzog is expected to begin consultations with party representatives on Wednesday, hearing their preferences for the next prime minister. The candidate who secures recommendations from the largest number of lawmakers is expected to receive the mandate. The consultations are scheduled to take place over two days. On Wednesday, Herzog will meet representatives in ascending order of their Knesset strength, beginning with Religious Zionism-Zehut, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu, as per reports on Jerusalem Post.

The remaining parties are expected to meet the President on Thursday, with discussions continuing into the evening.

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Netanyahu Gets Backing From Key Coalition Partners

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received support from two important partners in his existing coalition: the Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Shas, headed by Arye Deri.

Both parties announced on Tuesday that they would recommend Netanyahu to receive the mandate to form the next government.

However, opposition parties have rallied behind another candidate. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has said he would recommend Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, for prime minister.

Opposition leaders Naftali Bennett of B'Yachad and Yair Golan of the Democrats have also backed Eisenkot. Their stated objective is to avoid sending the country into another election.

Netanyahu Bloc Leads With 53 Seats, Arab Parties Win 19

The election results have left Israel facing a complicated government formation process. Netanyahu's bloc emerged with 53 seats in the next Knesset, compared with 48 secured by the opposition bloc.

Meanwhile, the Arab parties, Ra'am and the Joint List, collectively won 19 seats, marking a record for their combined representation.

If the opposition bloc's 48 representatives and the 19 Arab party representatives recommend Eisenkot, he could receive 67 recommendations, potentially giving him an advantage over Netanyahu during Herzog's consultations.

However, the recommendations do not automatically guarantee a governing majority, and coalition negotiations will determine whether a stable government can be formed.

Coalition Deadlock Could Trigger Another Election

Several possibilities remain open if neither side manages to assemble a workable coalition. These include prolonged negotiations, another election, a unity government involving Netanyahu and members of Eisenkot's bloc, or the formation of a minority government, as per reports.

The political uncertainty has increased pressure on party leaders to find common ground.

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Herzog Urges Leaders To Show Flexibility

Ahead of the consultations, Herzog appealed to political leaders on Sunday to respect the election verdict and demonstrate flexibility during coalition negotiations.

He cautioned against rigid political positions that could push Israel towards another election, urging parties to prioritise the formation of a functioning government.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will President Herzog conduct the consultations with political parties?

Herzog will meet party representatives over two days, starting with parties in ascending order of their Knesset strength. He will hear their preferences for the next prime minister.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Isaac Herzog Israel Election Results
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