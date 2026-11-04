Iran has granted exemptions to vessels from India, China, Iraq and Qatar, allowing them to pass through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, according to a senior Iranian lawmaker.

Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, announced the decision on Tuesday, November 3, during a meeting reviewing the country's economic and security situation.

He said the four countries had been granted special exemptions from transit restrictions imposed in the waterway, adding that their vessels could navigate the strait freely.

“The Americans do not interfere with them either,” Hayat-Moghaddam said.

Why These Four Countries?

Explaining the decision, the Iranian lawmaker said the exemptions had been granted for different reasons, based on specific considerations and arrangements with each country.

He noted that Iran did not impose transit tolls on Qatari vessels. He added that each exemption had a separate rationale.

“We are conducting business, and each of these exemptions has a distinct reason,” he said.

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India, China Get Special Consideration

According to Hayat-Moghaddam, India's exemption was intended to facilitate the import of medicines into Iran.

China, meanwhile, was granted the exemption with the aim of securing political support from Beijing for the Islamic Republic.

The announcement highlights Iran's approach towards allowing selected countries to continue maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz despite the transit restrictions.

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