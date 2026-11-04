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English NewsNewsWorldIran Allows Indian, Chinese, Iraqi And Qatari Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz Without Restrictions

Iran Allows Indian, Chinese, Iraqi And Qatari Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz Without Restrictions

Iran has exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from Strait of Hormuz transit restrictions, citing specific reasons for each country.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 05:12 PM (IST)

Iran has granted exemptions to vessels from India, China, Iraq and Qatar, allowing them to pass through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, according to a senior Iranian lawmaker.

Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, announced the decision on Tuesday, November 3, during a meeting reviewing the country's economic and security situation.

He said the four countries had been granted special exemptions from transit restrictions imposed in the waterway, adding that their vessels could navigate the strait freely.

“The Americans do not interfere with them either,” Hayat-Moghaddam said.

Why These Four Countries?

Explaining the decision, the Iranian lawmaker said the exemptions had been granted for different reasons, based on specific considerations and arrangements with each country.

He noted that Iran did not impose transit tolls on Qatari vessels. He added that each exemption had a separate rationale.

“We are conducting business, and each of these exemptions has a distinct reason,” he said.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections: Democrats Win Both Houses Of Congress, What It Means For Trump's Presidency

India, China Get Special Consideration

According to Hayat-Moghaddam, India's exemption was intended to facilitate the import of medicines into Iran.

China, meanwhile, was granted the exemption with the aim of securing political support from Beijing for the Islamic Republic.

The announcement highlights Iran's approach towards allowing selected countries to continue maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz despite the transit restrictions.

Also Read: Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz US Iran War Live News Update US IRan War
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