A nine-year-old Class 3 student died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at the school in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi.
9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing In Mayur Vihar School Classroom, CCTV Captures Incident
Preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play or criminal conspiracy. It is suspected that the girl may have died due to a medical condition.
- Nine-year-old girl died at Lovely Public School in Delhi.
- Girl collapsed in class; CCTV footage shows quick sequence.
- Police investigating incident, awaiting post-mortem report for cause.
A nine-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died under suspicious circumstances at Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, on Wednesday morning. The incident triggered panic on the school premises.
Preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play or criminal conspiracy. It is suspected that the girl may have died due to a medical condition. However, the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received.
Girl Collapses In Classroom, CCTV Footage Surfaces
According to the police, a PCR call regarding the girl's death was received at around 9:52 am on Wednesday. As per the information received, the student was taken to Malik Radix Healthcare in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.
CCTV footage from the classroom, recorded shortly before the incident, has also surfaced. The video, which is around three minutes long, shows the girl entering the classroom. A short while later, she is seen placing her hand on her waist before suddenly collapsing to the floor.
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The teacher immediately rushes towards her and tries to lift her and seat her on a chair. However, the girl does not respond and appears unconscious.
The teacher then steps out of the classroom to seek help and returns a few seconds later. The footage subsequently shows the girl being taken out of the classroom. Another CCTV clip shows her walking up the stairs towards the classroom along with other students.
Police Examine CCTV Footage, Record Statements
Police said the classroom CCTV footage has been examined as part of the preliminary investigation. Statements from the girl's parents and the concerned school officials will also be recorded.
Investigators are examining other evidence related to the incident as well.
The police are currently trying to ascertain what caused the girl's sudden medical distress and subsequent death. The exact circumstances will become clearer after the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Lovely Public School?
What is the suspected cause of the girl's death?
Preliminary investigations suggest the girl may have died due to a medical condition. The exact cause will be established once the post-mortem report is received.
Has foul play been indicated in the incident?
No, preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play or criminal conspiracy. Authorities are awaiting further reports to determine the exact circumstances.
Is there CCTV footage of the incident?
Yes, CCTV footage from the classroom shows the girl collapsing. The teacher immediately tried to help her and sought assistance.
What steps are the police taking in the investigation?
Police have examined the CCTV footage and will record statements from the girl's parents and school officials. They are also examining other evidence to ascertain the cause of death.