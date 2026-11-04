9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing In Mayur Vihar School Classroom, CCTV Captures Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine-year-old girl died at Lovely Public School in Delhi.

Girl collapsed in class; CCTV footage shows quick sequence.

Police investigating incident, awaiting post-mortem report for cause.

A nine-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died under suspicious circumstances at Lovely Public School in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, on Wednesday morning. The incident triggered panic on the school premises.

Preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play or criminal conspiracy. It is suspected that the girl may have died due to a medical condition. However, the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received.

Girl Collapses In Classroom, CCTV Footage Surfaces

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the girl's death was received at around 9:52 am on Wednesday. As per the information received, the student was taken to Malik Radix Healthcare in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.

CCTV footage from the classroom, recorded shortly before the incident, has also surfaced. The video, which is around three minutes long, shows the girl entering the classroom. A short while later, she is seen placing her hand on her waist before suddenly collapsing to the floor.

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The teacher immediately rushes towards her and tries to lift her and seat her on a chair. However, the girl does not respond and appears unconscious.

The teacher then steps out of the classroom to seek help and returns a few seconds later. The footage subsequently shows the girl being taken out of the classroom. Another CCTV clip shows her walking up the stairs towards the classroom along with other students.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, Record Statements

Police said the classroom CCTV footage has been examined as part of the preliminary investigation. Statements from the girl's parents and the concerned school officials will also be recorded.

Investigators are examining other evidence related to the incident as well.

The police are currently trying to ascertain what caused the girl's sudden medical distress and subsequent death. The exact circumstances will become clearer after the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation.

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