HomeCitiesSiddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah 'In Final Stage Of Political Career': Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka's CM, stated his father is in the "final stage" of his political career, suggesting Jarkiholi as a future leader. This comes amid speculation about a November leadership transition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Triggering intense political discussion in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has said that his father is in the “final stage” of his political journey. He added that Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi would take the mantle of leadership forward among those committed to “scientific and progressive” values.

The statement comes amid growing speculation about a possible leadership transition within the state’s Congress government and rumours surrounding a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Yathindra’s Candid Remark at Belagavi Event

Speaking at the unveiling of Kanakadasa’s idol in Kappalaguddi village of Raibag taluk in Belagavi district, Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

According to news agency IANS, he continued, “Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction.”

His remarks have since fuelled speculation about the Congress’s internal dynamics and succession plans in Karnataka.

Debate Over Leadership and ‘Power-Sharing Formula’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he intends to complete his full term and lead the Congress into the next Assembly election. However, supporters of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who also serves as the State Congress President, argue that he deserves an opportunity to head the government, citing his pivotal role in reviving the party’s fortunes in the state.

According to reports, party insiders claim there is a power-sharing understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, under which the chief ministerial term would be split equally. With the government reaching its halfway mark in November, talk of a “November revolution” has gathered pace, suggesting a potential change in leadership.

While the Congress camps continue to spar over leadership prospects, Karnataka BJP leaders have seized upon Yathindra’s statement, repeatedly describing Siddaramaiah as the “outgoing Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been making frequent temple visits, maintaining that the final call will rest with the Congress high command. Siddaramaiah’s loyalists, on the other hand, insist that any leadership decision should reflect the majority opinion of party MLAs.

With the Congress government nearing its mid-term point, Yathindra’s remark has added a fresh spark to the ongoing debate about the future of leadership in Karnataka politics. 

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Satish Jarkiholi Karnataka News SIddaramaiah Yathindra Siddaramaiah Yathindra
