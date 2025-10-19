Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday cautioned citizens to be wary of 'sanatanis' and the influence of the RSS and Sangh Parivar, accusing them of historically opposing social reform, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the Constitution he authored.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysore University after inaugurating the new Jnana Darshana building, the Chief Minister urged people to “keep good company” and associate only with those who believe in social progress.

“Keep your company right. Associate with those who stand for society, not with those who oppose social change or with sanatanis,” Siddaramaiah said, stressing that these ideologies stood in the way of equality and modern thinking.

Referring to a recent incident in which a shoe was thrown at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Siddaramaiah remarked that the act revealed that orthodox and regressive forces were still active.

“The fact that a sanatani threw a shoe at the Chief Justice shows that sanatanis and orthodox elements still exist in society. This act should be condemned not just by Dalits but by everyone. Only then can we say that society is moving on the path of change,” he said.

Siddaramaiah Alleges RSS Opposes Ambedkar's Constitution

The Chief Minister asserted that the RSS and Sangh Parivar had consistently opposed Ambedkar’s Constitution. “They opposed it then and continue to do so now,” he alleged, urging people to stay vigilant against their ideology.

Paying tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah described him as a visionary who used learning as a tool for social transformation. “Ambedkar acquired knowledge to understand society and used it throughout his life to change society,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of spreading misinformation about Ambedkar, he claimed, “They are spreading lies that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the elections. But the truth is what Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting—‘Savarkar and Dange defeated me.’ Such truths must be placed before society to expose the falsehoods of the Sangh Parivar.”

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the establishment of the Ambedkar School of Economics, noting that the institution aimed to inspire students to follow Ambedkar’s intellectual and moral path. “Ambedkar is matchless. Another Ambedkar will never be born, but everyone should follow his ideals,” he said.

He praised Ambedkar’s contribution to democratic India, saying, “He studied and absorbed all the constitutions of the world and gave India the best Constitution suitable for its society.” The Chief Minister added that his own beliefs were shaped by the thoughts of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar, and he called for a rise in rational and scientific thinking. “Don’t be someone who studies science but still practices blind beliefs,” he remarked.

Praising Mysore University’s Ambedkar Study Centre, which marked its 25th year along with the inauguration of the Vishwa Jnani Ambedkar Sabha Bhavana, Siddaramaiah said the initiative was a “welcome step” toward promoting equality and education.

“Unequal opportunities have created inequality. Education is not anyone’s ancestral property. What people need is opportunity. Once given, they can become scholars and intellectuals,” he concluded, reaffirming that “Ambedkar was a great visionary who used his knowledge for social transformation.”

Siddaramaiah Issues Clarification

The remark came amid the state government’s decision to regulate the use of public spaces, including schools and colleges, to “prevent any trespassing.”



Clarifying the government order and his earlier statement, Siddaramaiah said the directive was not new but an extension of a 2013 circular issued under the previous BJP government. He added that a similar order had also been approved by the Jagadish Shettar-led cabinet.

"We are not targeting the RSS. This is applicable to any organisation. The order was originally issued in 2013 during Jagadish Shettar’s tenure. Why didn’t they (BJP) oppose it then, when Jagadish Shettar brought the law? Our target is not the RSS or any specific group. If law and order is disturbed, our police will take necessary action," Siddaramaiah said.