Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday indirectly criticised some Bengaluru-based industrialists for their sharp remarks about the city’s infrastructure, urging them to remember their roots in the metropolis.

“Some of the industrialists who owe their success to Bengaluru are today criticising the city. They are forgetting their humble beginnings here and how the city helped them grow. We should not forget our roots,” Shivakumar said during the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ initiative at Koramangala.

The remarks come in the wake of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chief, expressing frustration over Bengaluru’s poor road conditions and garbage management, urging timely action from government authorities. Shaw had held past administrations accountable, stating, “We are in this dire situation because of past governments’ failure to act in time.”

Shivakumar defended the state government’s efforts, highlighting initiatives to improve urban infrastructure and public engagement. “For the first time in the country, we have created a mechanism in Bengaluru where citizens can identify and report potholes to the authorities. I welcome constructive criticism as it is an integral part of democracy, but extreme criticism does not concern me. People have given us the opportunity, and we are serving them,” he said.

Infrastructure and Governance Measures

Shivakumar noted that the government has completed two years in office and has taken several steps to address Bengaluru’s urban challenges. He said the government formed the Bengaluru Growth Authority (GBA) to oversee mega projects, while municipal corporations handle smaller works and maintenance.

He also emphasised the government’s focus on welfare schemes, citing spending of Rs 52,000 crore on guarantee schemes to mitigate inflation, and Rs 20,000 crore to provide free electricity to farmers, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh crore in total expenditure.

Citizen Engagement and Upcoming Projects

Highlighting the importance of public support, Shivakumar noted that around 180 citizens have submitted grievances and suggestions, including requests for a metro line to Koramangala, a direct airport link, and flood management measures. “We are reaching out to people ourselves to listen to their concerns. Our officials will address all issues raised,” he said.