'This Is Not India': Far-Right Group Perform Haka Targeting Sikhs In New Zealand

A Sikh religious procession, or nagar kirtan, was briefly halted in South Auckland on Saturday after members of a far-right group blocked its route, prompting concerns over religious freedom and public order in New Zealand. Despite the provocation, Sikh participants, including Nihangs, remained calm and did not respond to the aggression.

The incident occurred in Manurewa during an event organised by the Nanaksar Sikh Gurdwara.

Haka Performed To Block Procession

Videos circulating online show members of a group calling itself the True Patriots of New Zealand, linked to Pentecostal leader Brian Tamaki and Destiny Church, standing along Great South Road and performing a traditional Māori Haka directly in front of the procession, preventing it from moving forward.

The Haka is a Māori cultural dance symbolising pride, identity and unity, and has historically been used to demonstrate strength, intimidate opponents and boost morale before battle. The war dance drew global attention in November 2024 when two lawmakers performed it inside Parliament to protest a bill.

Banners, Slogans And Religious Chants

Footage shared on social media shows protesters holding banners reading “This is New Zealand, not India” and wearing shirts with slogans such as “Kiwis First” and “Keep New Zealand New Zealand”. Members of the group were also heard chanting religious phrases including “One True God” and “Jesus, Jesus”.

A peaceful Nagar Kirtan organised by the Sikh community in South Auckland (Manurewa), New Zealand was disrupted by a protest group.

A group linked to Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church (self-described as True Patriots of NZ) positioned themselves on the parade route and performed a… pic.twitter.com/hd3OIHsNBQ — Mazhar Khan (@Mazhar4justice) December 21, 2025

Police were present throughout the standoff and positioned themselves between the two groups to prevent any escalation.

Organisers Raise Alarm Over Disruption

Organisers of the nagar kirtan said on social media that the procession had received official permission from local authorities and described the disruption as unexpected and deeply concerning.

Sikh Bodies Condemn Incident

Akal Takht’s Acting Jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, said in a video message, “The incident is unfortunate and concerning, especially given that Sikhs have been residing in New Zealand legally for many years. They have paid their taxes, adhered to the system, and contributed significantly to the country's progress. The government of New Zealand should ensure their safety and take measures to prevent such incidents from occurring...”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami also appealed to both the New Zealand and Indian governments to ensure a safe environment for Sikhs to practise their faith peacefully.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident in a post on X, stating:

“Nagar Kirtan is a sacred Sikh tradition, a joyous religious parade involving the singing of hymns from Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, promoting devotion, unity, and sharing of blessings with all humanity. I am glad to note that the Sikh community responded with remarkable restraint and peace despite provocation, true to Guru Sahib's teachings of ‘Chardi kala’ and ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’.”

Racist Remarks Surface Online

The incident also triggered racist commentary on social media. Kirk Lubimov, president at Testbed I Strategy and Capital Advisory, wrote from his verified X account, “Why are these Khalistani parasites everywhere? They are spreading everywhere like cockroaches. Patriots in New Zealand stopped a parade of foreigners from taking over their streets and didn't back down. Beautiful to watch.”

Rising Concerns Over Extremism

Racism and anti-immigrant sentiment have reportedly been rising in New Zealand, with this incident being the third such episode this year.

In June, during a protest led by Brian Tamaki, demonstrators desecrated flags representing non-Christian religions, including Hindu, Islamic, Palestinian and Buddhist symbols. The flags were torn and stomped on, followed by Haka performances after each act.

Tamaki has previously targeted immigrant communities, claiming that Sikhs “no longer employ Kiwis” and calling for a policy of “no immigration without assimilation”.