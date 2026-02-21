BJP MLA Held In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case, CM Siddaramaiah Launches Sharp Attack

Gadag (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh here for the execution of Minor Irrigation department works, the Lokayukta police said on Saturday.

The trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police based on a complaint filed by a contractor.

"Today, a successful trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police station. The accused public servant was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh," officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 7(a) read with 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complainant, Vijay Pujar, is a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in this district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe demand was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road.

The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the work. During the trap, Rs 5 lakh was accepted, officials said.

Along with the MLA, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, his personal assistants Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik have also been secured in connection with the case.

"Accused 1, 2 and 3 have been secured, and the investigation is in progress," the Lokayukta said in a statement.

According to Lokayukta sources, he was taken to the government hospital for medical examination and the MLA would be produced before the Special Court for Public Representatives in Bengaluru.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Lamani has been caught by the Lokayukta. What will the BJP leaders say now? They must respond, shouldn’t they? It is easy to level allegations of corruption and bribery against others. But now a BJP MLA himself has been caught." He said, "Let the Lokayukta conduct the investigation. We will not obstruct the inquiry in any way. Whatever investigation the Lokayukta is carrying out, let it proceed. We will speak about it politically later." Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sarcastically remarked, "BJP leaders are very honest. They are corruption-free in this country. The Lokayukta might have received some wrong information." He said he would comment after the investigation progresses.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said he was not aware of the details and that his party does not tolerate bribery.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said he would respond after ascertaining the facts.

Meanwhile, supporters of Lamani condemned the Lokayukta action, alleging that the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and the Congress government were behind the conspiracy .

They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

A doctor by profession, Chandru Lamani was Shirahatti Taluk Hospital Health Officer.

He resigned in August 2021 to establish his own Hospital.

He contested the 2023 Assembly election on the BJP ticket from Shirahatti Constituency and won it.

