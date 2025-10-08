Scooter Blast Rocks Kanpur’s Mishri Bazaar, At Least 6 Injured; Forensic Team Reaches Spot

Panic erupted in a busy area of Kanpur late on Wednesday evening after a powerful blast occurred in two parked scooters, leaving six individuals injured, including one woman. The incident, which took place in the Mishri Bazaar area, has prompted a full-scale forensic and police investigation to determine the exact cause.

The explosion happened around 7:15 p.m. on Mestern Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mulganj police station. Eyewitnesses described a loud explosion that immediately triggered panic among locals and reportedly caused damage to vehicles nearby.

Injured Taken to Hospital

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar confirmed the casualty figures and the status of those harmed.

Speaking to the media, Kumar stated: “Today, two scooters parked in the Mishri Bazaar area under the Moolganj police station limits exploded. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., in which a total of 6 people, including one woman, were injured.”

He further confirmed that all the injured have been rushed to Ursula Hospital for treatment. According to the Joint Police Commissioner, all six people are currently undergoing care and they are out of danger.

Forensic Team At Scene, Probe Begins

Following the incident, police immediately cordoned off the affected area. Senior officials, including Kumar, arrived at the scene, along with the forensic team, to begin a detailed assessment.

According to India Today's report, the Joint Police Commissioner said, “Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this.”

Authorities are currently exploring multiple possibilities behind the sudden blast. Police are investigating whether the explosion was the result of a mechanical fault, a possible gas leak, or a more sinister cause involving suspicious materials.

Kumar assured the public that authorities are moving swiftly to gather facts: “We have traced the scooter, and enquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later,” the official stated, as per the report.