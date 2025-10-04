Blast At Coaching Centre Kills 2 In UP's Farrukhabad, Excess Methane Suspected

At least two people died and seven were injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday, reportedly due to excess concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement.

Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Arti Singh said, "We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. Prima facie it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Two people died, 7 injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Farrukhabad.



Police say that the blast occurred likely due to excess concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement. pic.twitter.com/riakpznNrT — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

"A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. 7 people were injured, of whom two have died and 5 are under treatment. Investigation is being done...," she added.