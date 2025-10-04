Blast At Coaching Centre Kills 2 In UP's Farrukhabad, Excess Methane Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBlast At Coaching Centre Kills 2 In UP's Farrukhabad, Excess Methane Suspected

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 3:19 pm in the Kadri Gate area.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least two people died and seven were injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday, reportedly due to excess concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement.   

Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Arti Singh said, "We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. Prima facie it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there."

"A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. 7 people were injured, of whom two have died and 5 are under treatment. Investigation is being done...," she added. 

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
