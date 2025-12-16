Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kannada Producer Kidnaps Actor Wife, Demands One-Year-Old Daughter for Her Release

Kannada Producer Kidnaps Actor Wife, Demands One-Year-Old Daughter for Her Release

Kannada film producer accused of abducting estranged actor wife to force her family to hand over custody of their infant daughter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Kannada film producer has been accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, a television and film actor, allegedly to force her family to hand over custody of their one-year-old daughter.

The accused, Harshavardhan, owner of Vardhan Enterprises and a resident of Hassan district, has been named in a complaint filed by the actor’s family. According to reports, he married actor Chaitra R in 2023 with the consent of both families.

Months Since Living Separation

The couple reportedly began living separately seven to eight months ago following domestic disputes. While Harshavardhan remained in Hassan, Chaitra shifted to a rented house on Magadi Road in Bengaluru and continued working in television serials and films.

According to the complaint, on December 7, 2025, Chaitra informed her family that she was travelling to Mysuru for a shooting assignment. The family later alleged that the assignment was a pretext arranged by Harshavardhan through his associate, Kaushik, who allegedly paid her an advance of ₹20,000.

Forced Into Car, Abducted Afterwards

Chaitra was allegedly called to the Mysuru Road Metro Station around 8 am, where Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another person reportedly forced her into a car and abducted her, taking her via NICE Road and Bidadi. The family said they were alerted by a person known to Chaitra.

Later that evening, Harshavardhan allegedly called Chaitra’s mother and threatened that she would be released only if the child was brought to him. Similar threats were allegedly conveyed to another relative, asking that the one-year-old girl be taken to Arsikere in exchange for Chaitra’s release.

Family Tried Contacting Victim

The complaint said Chaitra’s phone was switched off when the family tried to contact her. Police have registered a case against Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another accused on charges including kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
