Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsGoa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation

Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation

Officials said the Goa police had been coordinating with central agencies and immigration authorities to ensure the return of the accused.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa’s Arpora, were arrested by Goa police on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand and brought to Delhi, officials said. The arrests come days after a massive fire at their nightclub on December 6 killed 25 people. The Delhi-based businessmen had fled to Thailand’s Phuket shortly after the blaze. They will now be produced before a Delhi court before being taken to Goa for further proceedings.

Arrest Made At Delhi Airport

According to officials, the Goa police arrested the Luthra brothers immediately after they were brought out of Delhi airport following their deportation from Thailand. The duo had been staying in Phuket after leaving India, allegedly just 90 minutes after the fire broke out at their nightclub.

Police sources said the brothers will be produced before a court in the national capital as part of procedural requirements, following which they will be taken to Goa for further investigation in connection with the deadly incident.

The December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub triggered widespread outrage, with authorities launching a probe into alleged lapses and safety violations. Twenty-five people lost their lives in the blaze, making it one of the deadliest nightclub fires in recent years.

Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi court

Before their arrest, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra had applied for anticipatory bail from Thailand. During the hearing, their counsel argued before a Delhi court that the brothers were not absconders and were willing to cooperate with the investigation. It was also submitted that they had not been served any notice to join the probe and that warrants had been issued directly.

However, the Delhi court rejected their anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for their arrest upon arrival in India. The court did not grant them protection from arrest, citing the seriousness of the allegations linked to the nightclub fire.

Officials said the Goa police had been coordinating with central agencies and immigration authorities to ensure the return of the accused. With their arrest now complete, investigators are expected to question the brothers regarding the circumstances leading to the fire, alleged negligence, and compliance with safety norms at the nightclub.

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Nightclub Fire Birch By Romeo Lane Luthra Brothers
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
India
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget