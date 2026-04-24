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HomeCitiesJodhpur Blackout: Multi-Agency Mock Drill To Take Place On April 25, Check Details

Jodhpur Blackout: Multi-Agency Mock Drill To Take Place On April 25, Check Details

Jodhpur will conduct a blackout and air raid mock drill on April 25, 2026, to test disaster preparedness, coordination among departments, and emergency response systems across the district.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jodhpur to conduct blackout and mock drill April 25.
  • Exercise evaluates disaster preparedness and inter-departmental coordination.
  • Focus on SOPs, siren systems, and public communication.

A blackout and mock drill will be conducted in Jodhpur to evaluate disaster management preparedness and ensure swift response during emergencies. The exercise, scheduled for April 25, 2026, will simulate an air raid warning and blackout scenario across the district.

As per the directions of the Government of India and under the guidance of District Collector Alok Ranjan, the pre-planned drill will involve multiple departments. These include civil defence, police, fire services, medical teams, public works department, electricity department, district administration, and other concerned agencies.

The primary objective is to assess the readiness, coordination, and response capabilities of various departments in case of a disaster.

Review Meeting Held Ahead Of Drill

A preparatory meeting was held at the Marwar International Center auditorium under the chairmanship of Additional District Collector (II) Surendra Singh Purohit. Key officials present included Sub-Divisional Officer (North) IAS Preetam Kumar, District Supply Officer Anjum Tahir Samma, Sub-Divisional Officer Jodhpur South Pankaj Jain, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army based in Jodhpur.

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Focus On SOPs, Siren System And Communication

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the mock drill. Special emphasis was placed on rapid dissemination of authentic information, effectiveness of siren systems, public awareness during blackout conditions, and improving response time of communication systems to ensure efficient action in real situations.

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Advisory Issued To Public

The district administration has urged citizens not to pay attention to rumours during the mock drill and blackout, and to avoid panic. Residents have been advised to follow official instructions and actively cooperate to ensure the successful execution of the exercise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Jodhpur on April 25, 2026?

A blackout and mock drill will be conducted in Jodhpur to evaluate disaster management preparedness and simulate an air raid warning scenario.

What is the main goal of this mock drill?

The primary objective is to assess the readiness, coordination, and response capabilities of various government departments during a disaster.

Which departments will be involved in the drill?

The drill will involve civil defence, police, fire services, medical teams, public works, electricity department, district administration, and other concerned agencies.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jodhpur Blackout And Mock Drill Disaster Management India
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