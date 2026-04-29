Ganga Expressway Goes Live, 594-km Corridor To Power UP’s Next Growth Phase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi inaugurated 594 km Ganga Expressway, India's largest greenfield project.

Expressway connects Meerut to Prayagraj, cutting travel time significantly.

Project includes industrial clusters, attracting nearly Rs 47,000 crore investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway, marking one of India’s largest greenfield infrastructure projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore, the expressway is now the longest in Uttar Pradesh and is designed as a six-lane access-controlled highway, expandable to eight lanes. But beyond speed and scale, the project is being positioned as a broader economic corridor.

A Faster Route Across Uttar Pradesh

Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, the expressway cuts across 12 districts, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities from 10-12 hours to around 6-8 hours. Vehicles can travel at speeds of up to 120 km per hour.

The route passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, connecting regions with varying levels of economic development.

Scale and Execution

Of the total 594 km stretch, 464 km has been constructed by the Adani Group, which handled three of the four sections of the project.

The Ganga Expressway has been conceived as more than a transport link. Authorities have planned 12 Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) along the corridor, with 6,507 acres earmarked for industrial use.

Officials say 987 investment proposals worth nearly Rs 47,000 crore have already been received, indicating strong early interest from industry.

ALSO READ: Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%

Key Features at a Glance

Length: 594 km

Cost: Rs 36,230 crore

Lanes: 6 (expandable to 8)

Districts covered: 12

Land for industrial nodes: 6,507 acres

Proposed investments: Rs 47,000 crore

Investment proposals: 987

Travel time: Reduced from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours

Top speed: 120 km per hour

Strategic Design and Connectivity

The expressway has been designed as a multi-purpose corridor integrating logistics parks, warehousing hubs, agro-processing units and manufacturing zones.

A 3.5-km airstrip in Shahjahanpur adds strategic value, enabling emergency landings for fighter aircraft.

The corridor also connects with key infrastructure networks, including the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, and routes leading to Noida International Airport. Plans for a Haridwar connectivity extension are also in consideration.

Real Estate and Investment Momentum

Industry experts see the expressway as a trigger for real estate growth, particularly in emerging urban centres.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, "With the government’s proposed Rs. 5,000 crore push towards temple town development, the resulting uplift in tourism and civic infrastructure is expected to further strengthen real estate demand.”

Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group, said, "The Ganga Expressway will significantly boost regional connectivity by reducing travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj by nearly half, improving both mobility and logistics. In the near term, demand is expected to be rental-led, gradually translating into sustained residential growth. With current prices in Meerut averaging Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,700 per sq. ft., and improved connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and Noida International Airport, these markets are well-positioned for 30-40 per cent appreciation over the next few years.”

Further, Agarwal said that increased connectivity between Jewar Airport and the Expressway will enhance accessibility, pushing Jewar as a key economic hub in the state.

Kushagr Ansal, Director, Ansal Housing, added that cities like Meerut will also benefit from these development corridors. “At present, Meerut’s residential prices are averaging around Rs 6,400 to Rs 6,600 per sq. ft., and as developer interest deepens alongside infrastructure-led demand, we anticipate a 25-35 per cent price appreciation in the medium term, especially across emerging micro-markets aligned with the expressway."

Also Read : Applying For A US Visa In 2026? Your Answer To These 2 Questions Could Decide It

Logistics and Industrial Shift

Beyond real estate, the expressway is expected to reshape logistics and supply chains by reducing transit time and improving connectivity across regions.

Historically, western Uttar Pradesh has seen stronger industrial development, while eastern regions have remained more agriculture-dependent.

By linking Meerut with Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway aims to bridge this gap and promote more balanced regional growth. If even a portion of the Rs 47,000 crore investment pipeline materialises, the corridor could reshape the broader economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh.