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HomeCities6 Women Killed In Sabarkantha Crash As Bus Hits Van; 8 Others Injured

6 Women Killed In Sabarkantha Crash As Bus Hits Van; 8 Others Injured

Six other women, a man and the van driver suffered injuries, according to police.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

Sabarkantha (Gujarat), Apr 29 (PTI) Six women were killed and eight other persons injured after a private bus crashed into a van on a highway in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The van was ferrying women from Modasa in Aravalli district when a speeding bus hit it from behind on National Highway 48 connecting Shamlaji to Himmatnagar in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Patel said.

According to police, the women were part of a catering team for social events. They were travelling from Modasa in the neighbouring Aravalli district to Hunj village in Himmatnagar to attend a function when they met with the accident.

Six women passengers of the van were killed, Patel said.

Six other women, a man and the van driver suffered injuries, according to police.

The injured persons were rushed to the Himmatnagar civil hospital. The condition of two of them was critical, the hospital's medical officer, Dr Dhrupad Chauhan, said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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