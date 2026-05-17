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HomeCitiesCouple Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Couple Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Police officials said the vehicle bearing registration number JK21A-0379 was carrying tourists from Pahalgam to Aru when it suddenly slipped off the road and plunged into the gorge.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tourist vehicle falls into gorge in Pahalgam, Gujarat couple dies.
  • Driver seriously injured, admitted to hospital for treatment.
  • Police launch investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
  • Family members of deceased Gujarat residents en route.

A major accident took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam after a tourist vehicle carrying visitors from Gujarat plunged into a deep gorge. A couple died in the incident, while the driver sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched relief and rescue operations.

After identifying the victims, authorities informed their family members. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have also ordered an investigation into the incident. Family members of the deceased are expected to reach by Sunday evening.

Accident Took Place While Travelling From Pahalgam To Aru

According to officials, Gujarat residents Ashok Bhai and his wife Naina had come to Kashmir on a vacation. On Saturday, while travelling from Pahalgam to Aru Valley, their taxi reportedly skidded off the road near Mandlan and fell into a deep gorge.

The couple died on the spot, while the driver, identified as Rais Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pahalgam, was seriously injured. He was later referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

Probe Underway

Police officials said the vehicle bearing registration number JK21A-0379 was carrying tourists from Pahalgam to Aru when it suddenly slipped off the road and plunged into the gorge.

Authorities have informed both the Gujarat Police and the victims’ relatives after confirming their identities. Police have also begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Officials have appealed to motorists to drive carefully on mountainous roads, especially in difficult terrain.

Road accidents are frequently reported in the Kashmir Valley, but concerns continue to be raised over the lack of adequate preventive measures to curb such incidents.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the accident in Jammu and Kashmir occur?

The accident took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, when a tourist vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Mandlan while traveling from Pahalgam to Aru Valley.

Who were the victims of the accident?

The victims were a couple from Gujarat, identified as Ashok Bhai and his wife Naina, who died on the spot. Their family members have been informed.

What was the condition of the driver?

The driver, Rais Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pahalgam, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

What actions have been taken following the accident?

Police and rescue teams conducted relief operations, an investigation has been ordered, and authorities are coordinating with Gujarat Police and the victims' families.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pahalgam J&K News JK Accident JK News
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