Couple Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tourist vehicle falls into gorge in Pahalgam, Gujarat couple dies.

Driver seriously injured, admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police launch investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Family members of deceased Gujarat residents en route.

A major accident took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam after a tourist vehicle carrying visitors from Gujarat plunged into a deep gorge. A couple died in the incident, while the driver sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched relief and rescue operations.

After identifying the victims, authorities informed their family members. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have also ordered an investigation into the incident. Family members of the deceased are expected to reach by Sunday evening.

Accident Took Place While Travelling From Pahalgam To Aru

According to officials, Gujarat residents Ashok Bhai and his wife Naina had come to Kashmir on a vacation. On Saturday, while travelling from Pahalgam to Aru Valley, their taxi reportedly skidded off the road near Mandlan and fell into a deep gorge.

The couple died on the spot, while the driver, identified as Rais Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pahalgam, was seriously injured. He was later referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

Probe Underway

Police officials said the vehicle bearing registration number JK21A-0379 was carrying tourists from Pahalgam to Aru when it suddenly slipped off the road and plunged into the gorge.

Authorities have informed both the Gujarat Police and the victims’ relatives after confirming their identities. Police have also begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Officials have appealed to motorists to drive carefully on mountainous roads, especially in difficult terrain.

Road accidents are frequently reported in the Kashmir Valley, but concerns continue to be raised over the lack of adequate preventive measures to curb such incidents.