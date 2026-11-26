Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A faces Sri Lanka A in crucial semi-final match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's double century boosts India's tournament hopes.

Unbeaten Sri Lanka offers tough challenge against India A.

Winner advances to final; watch on Sony Sports network.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semi-Final Live: India A face Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday, November 26, with a place in the final at stake. The spotlight will be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who heads into the knockout clash after producing a remarkable double century in India's previous match.

The encounter will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3 PM IST.

India A secured their semi-final spot with a seven-wicket victory over the UAE in their final group-stage fixture. Sooryavanshi was the star of the chase, smashing an unbeaten 204 off just 53 deliveries as India reached the target of 250 in only 14.2 overs.

However, the young Indian side will face a difficult challenge against Sri Lanka A, who topped Group A after winning all three of their group-stage matches. India A finished second in Group B, having registered two wins from three games.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the first semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for online streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

Here are the match details:

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, First Semi-Final

Tournament: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Toss: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Focus As India A Target Final

Sooryavanshi will be one of India's biggest attractions in the semi-final after his extraordinary performance against the UAE. The left-handed opener struck 204 not out from 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours, to power India A into the knockout stage.

Captain Tilak Varma will also be important to India's hopes, alongside players such as Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. The batting line-up will need to deliver against a Sri Lankan team that has been consistent throughout the group stage.

Sri Lanka A, led by Pavan Rathnayake, will rely on their unbeaten run and contributions from players including Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle and Wanuja Sahan.

With a place in the final on the line, India A will need more than individual brilliance to get past a well-performing Sri Lankan side. Sooryavanshi's explosive form, however, gives the Indian team a major talking point heading into the contest.