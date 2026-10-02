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English NewsCitiesJantar Mantar Protest: Internet Slows In Delhi As Security Tightens Over Gyanesh Kumar Stir

Jantar Mantar Protest: Internet Slows In Delhi As Security Tightens Over Gyanesh Kumar Stir

The protest has been called by AISA, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and concerns surrounding the SIR exercise.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protest planned over alleged electoral irregularities and voting rights.
  • Police denied permission, deploying forces, tightening security measures.
  • Metro stations closed, traffic restricted across Central Delhi.

Reports of slow internet surfaced in New Delhi on Friday as security was tightened ahead of a proposed Jantar Mantar protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. There was no official information of an internet shutdown.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar and stepped up security across New Delhi amid expectations of a large gathering. Police have deployed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) along with Delhi Police teams at key locations.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people could potentially gather for the protest. Barricades have been placed to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings, while additional personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations.

Security Tightened Around Jantar Mantar

The protest has been called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The organisers are seeking action against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Sources said senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to participate. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is not expected to join the Jantar Mantar protest, according to the information provided by police sources.

The proposed demonstration was announced for 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti. Organisers have said their concerns relate to the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise, which they allege raises questions about the protection of citizens' voting rights.

Metro Curbs, Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi

Delhi Metro has also shut entry and exit at 11 stations amid the heightened security arrangements. Interchange facilities remain available at selected stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been imposed around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and adjoining areas. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid affected routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

The security measures come a day after Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed protest. Police said the restrictions were aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing unauthorised gatherings in the area.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also urged people on X to join the October 2 protest, calling for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and raising concerns over voting rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed protest on October 2 about?

The protest aims to seek action against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Organizers allege issues with citizens' voting rights.

Who called for the protest at Jantar Mantar?

The protest was called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also urged people to join.

What security measures are in place for the planned October 2 protest?

Delhi Police denied permission and deployed CAPFs and Delhi Police teams. Barricades, additional personnel, metro station closures at 11 stations, and traffic restrictions are also in effect.

Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the protest?

Delhi Police denied permission to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorized gatherings in the area. Security has been heightened across New Delhi due to expectations of a large gathering.

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live DELHI NEWS Jantar Mantar Protest Internet Slowdown
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