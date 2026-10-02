Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New footage shows co-pilot attacking captain mid-flight.

Injured captain opened cockpit door, averting major disaster.

Flight landed safely; co-pilot suspected of radicalized intent.

Captain recovering well, praised for preventing major tragedy.

Dubai Flight Hijack: New footage from inside a Flydubai flight has captured the chaos that erupted after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to bring down the Dubai-Tel Aviv aircraft. Israel's Channel 12 aired the video, which appears to have been recorded by a passenger seated near the cockpit. The footage captures passengers reacting as the situation unfolds, with voices heard shouting and calling for help.

Chaos Inside Flight

One passenger can be heard saying "he tried to crash the plane," referring to the co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar. Others direct passengers to "sit down" while people near the cockpit shout "take him out."

As the commotion continues, a request is made for a doctor. Israeli dentist Dr. Shota Musayev then moves towards the front of the aircraft to provide medical assistance.

The recording also captures passengers trying to establish whether another pilot is available on board. Someone asks if another pilot is present, with a response confirming that there is.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Has 'Very Good Ideas' On Ukraine, Constantly Raises Need To End Conflict Peacefully: Putin

Captain Opens Cockpit Door

The video subsequently shows Capt Machchhar injured and covered in blood on the floor outside the cockpit.

According to the footage, the captain had managed to open the cockpit door despite being seriously injured. The action allowed others to intervene during the crisis and helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

While receiving assistance, Machchhar says the co-pilot "hit me so many times." He also explains that he is still able to move his injured hand, although he cannot squeeze it shut.

The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Once the plane was on the ground, passengers could be heard telling officials that the co-pilot "is a terrorist" as police personnel entered the aircraft.

The footage ends with medical personnel attending to Capt Machchhar and examining his injured hand.

Netanyahu Cites Radicalisation

The emergence of the footage comes as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the co-pilot's actions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said preliminary information indicated that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination. Netanyahu also said investigators were questioning the man, with Israeli investigators involved in the probe.

According to Netanyahu, the initial findings indicated that the co-pilot was suicidal and intended to crash the aircraft.

Netanyahu told Fox and Friends that the crew restrained the attacker using earphone cords before securing him with plastic cuffs. He said the co-pilot was lying on the floor and repeatedly called out 'kill me, kill me'. So, it was clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane.

The Israeli prime minister had earlier highlighted Capt Machchhar's actions during the emergency, describing them as a "tremendous act of heroism". Netanyahu said the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door while "fighting for his life"

ALSO READ: Flydubai Co-Pilot Handed Over To UAE As Probe Into Mid-Air Stabbing Of Captain Widens

'Another 9/11 Style Crash'

Speaking to CBS News, Netanyahu said the incident could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

"I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, recalling the incident. He said the flight was travelling from Dubai to Israel when one of the co-pilots attacked Machchhar.

Captain Recovering In UAE

Capt Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in the UAE. India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, visited the injured pilot and his family on Thursday and said his condition was stable. Speaking to Prasar Bharati after the visit, Mittal said the captain was receiving good medical treatment and remained in regular contact with officials handling the case.

Dr. Mittal told Prasar Bharati that he just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. He was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but he think he's under good medical care here in UAE.

The ambassador also described Capt Machchhar as a "brave son of India", praising the pilot's actions during the emergency and saying his intervention helped save lives and prevent a potentially catastrophic outcome.