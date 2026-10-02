Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad faces non-bailable warrant.

Court ordered property attachment for his non-appearance.

Case concerns alleged 2018 wedding assault by Azad.

Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad has been issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by a Ghaziabad MP-MLA court in connection with an eight-year-old assault case registered at the Sahibabad police station. The court has also ordered action for attachment of his property.

The order was passed after Azad did not appear during the court proceedings. The case relates to allegations of assault and abuse at a wedding ceremony in Sahibabad in 2018. The matter is being heard by the special MP-MLA court in Ghaziabad.

The complainant's lawyer told the court that an arrest warrant had previously been issued against Azad, but that he continued to remain absent from the proceedings. The lawyer subsequently sought another non-bailable warrant along with action for attachment of the MP's property.

What Happened At The 2018 Wedding?

According to the allegations made by complainant Dharmendra Kumar, he attended a wedding ceremony at Vrindavan Garden in the Sahibabad area in 2018, where Azad was also present with his supporters.

Kumar allegedly questioned why Azad's supporters had brought weapons to the wedding. He then alleged that Azad and around 15 others abused and assaulted him. The complaint also included an allegation that he was threatened with death.

The case was registered under Sections 323 and 305 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the details provided in the case report. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings and have not been established by a final court verdict.

Lawyer Seeks Property Attachment

During the latest hearing, complainant Dharmendra's lawyer Bhajanlal Gautam told the court that Azad had previously faced an arrest warrant but had continued to remain absent from hearings.

The complainant's side sought action under Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Section 82 provides for a proclamation concerning a person who is absconding, while Section 83 provides for attachment of property in specified circumstances. The court, after hearing both sides, issued the non-bailable warrant and ordered property attachment proceedings.

Azad had appeared before the court in May 2025 in connection with the same matter and sought recall of the warrant issued against him at that time. The court had then taken up his application and fixed the matter for a subsequent hearing.