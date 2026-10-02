Traffic Restrictions, Metro Entry-Exit Shut: Delhi On Alert For Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police imposed restrictions on planned Jantar Mantar protest.

Traffic diversions, metro station closures announced around Jantar Mantar.

Police denied permission, deployed extra security for anticipated gathering.

Delhi Police has imposed restrictions in New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti.

The restrictions include a ban on gatherings without permission, public speeches and sloganeering, along with restrictions on processions, demonstrations, sit-ins and other specified activities. Delhi Police has appealed to people to comply with the order, warning that violations will invite action under the law.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory regarding movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on October 2. Commuters have been asked to avoid affected routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions from traffic personnel.

Traffic Restrictions Around Jantar Mantar

Traffic diversions and regulated movement will remain in effect around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and nearby roads.

The Traffic Police has advised motorists to use alternative routes wherever possible and allow extra time for their journeys. Drivers have also been asked to follow diversion signs, obey traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.

The restrictions have been put in place to maintain public order and ensure smooth traffic movement amid the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Security Tightened Ahead Of October 2 Protest

The proposed protest has been called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. It is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi on Thursday. According to the police, around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, leading to heightened security arrangements.

Delhi Metro Stations Shut

Delhi Metro has also announced restrictions at several stations in view of the arrangements. Entry and exit at the listed stations will remain closed until further notice, while interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

The affected stations are:

Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Rajiv Chowk

Seva Teerth

Mandi House

Lok Kalyan Marg

INA

Chawri Bazar

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

New Delhi