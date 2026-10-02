Delhi Police imposed restrictions in New Delhi ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against the Chief Election Commissioner. This aims to maintain public order and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Traffic Restrictions, Metro Entry-Exit Shut: Delhi On Alert For Jantar Mantar Protest
BNSS Section 163 has been imposed in New Delhi district, while traffic diversions and metro restrictions are in place ahead of the proposed October 2 protest.
- Delhi Police imposed restrictions on planned Jantar Mantar protest.
- Traffic diversions, metro station closures announced around Jantar Mantar.
- Police denied permission, deployed extra security for anticipated gathering.
Delhi Police has imposed restrictions in New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti.
The restrictions include a ban on gatherings without permission, public speeches and sloganeering, along with restrictions on processions, demonstrations, sit-ins and other specified activities. Delhi Police has appealed to people to comply with the order, warning that violations will invite action under the law.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory regarding movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on October 2. Commuters have been asked to avoid affected routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions from traffic personnel.
Traffic Restrictions Around Jantar Mantar
Traffic diversions and regulated movement will remain in effect around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and nearby roads.
The Traffic Police has advised motorists to use alternative routes wherever possible and allow extra time for their journeys. Drivers have also been asked to follow diversion signs, obey traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.
The restrictions have been put in place to maintain public order and ensure smooth traffic movement amid the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar.
Security Tightened Ahead Of October 2 Protest
The proposed protest has been called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. It is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi on Thursday. According to the police, around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, leading to heightened security arrangements.
Delhi Metro Stations Shut
Delhi Metro has also announced restrictions at several stations in view of the arrangements. Entry and exit at the listed stations will remain closed until further notice, while interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.
The affected stations are:
Janpath
Patel Chowk
Central Secretariat
Rajiv Chowk
Seva Teerth
Mandi House
Lok Kalyan Marg
INA
Chawri Bazar
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
New Delhi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why have restrictions been imposed in New Delhi?
What kinds of activities are restricted in the area?
Restrictions include a ban on gatherings without permission, public speeches, and sloganeering. Processions, demonstrations, and sit-ins are also prohibited in the affected district.
Are there traffic advisories for October 2?
Yes, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas. Diversions will be in effect; motorists should use alternative routes and plan journeys.
Which Delhi Metro stations are affected by the restrictions?
Entry and exit at several stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat, will be closed. Interchange facilities, however, will remain available at select stations.