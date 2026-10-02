Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian President Putin praised PM Modi's Ukraine peace efforts.

Modi consistently advocates peaceful resolution, maintaining neutrality.

Russia thanks India for supporting peace through dialogue.

Leaders last met at BRICS, discussing bilateral ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has "good ideas" aimed at finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution.

Putin said PM Modi has consistently raised the issue of bringing the conflict in Ukraine to an end despite the close and friendly ties between the two leaders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the crowd.

He added that the Prime Minister has been actively advocating solutions that could be acceptable to both sides.

"He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin said.

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict… pic.twitter.com/BSJBswQn9G — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

The Russian President also thanked PM Modi for his efforts towards ending the conflict and for supporting a resolution through peaceful dialogue.

"We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible," he added.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Co-Pilot Handed Over To UAE As Probe Into Mid-Air Stabbing Of Captain Widens

PM Modi's Stand On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, maintaining that India has followed a principled and humanitarian approach to the issue.

During his visit to Japan in August, PM Modi discussed India's position on the conflict in an interview with Japanese news outlet 'The Yomiuri Shimbun'.

"India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict," the Prime Minister said.

When asked about India's role in efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi said India was willing to support meaningful initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement.

ALSO READ: ‘She Is Alive’: Tennessee Inmate Survives Botched Execution After Two Lethal Injections

"I have already indicated India's willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine."

PM Modi-Putin Meeting At BRICS Summit

PM Modi and Putin last met in September on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties, including the implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030.

Their discussions also covered cooperation in areas including infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.