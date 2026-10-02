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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Consulted Musk’s Grok? US Prez Asked AI Chatbot About Venezuela’s Reaction To Maduro Capture: Report

Trump Consulted Musk’s Grok? US Prez Asked AI Chatbot About Venezuela’s Reaction To Maduro Capture: Report

Trump reportedly questioned Elon Musk's Grok about Venezuelans' reaction to Maduro's capture weeks before the US operation was carried out.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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  • Musk, Luckey will lead Pentagon study on advanced military technologies.

Weeks before US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump reportedly spent hours questioning Elon Musk's Grok chatbot about Venezuela, including how ordinary citizens might respond if Maduro were taken into custody. The interaction reportedly took place during a private meeting with Musk at the White House in December 2025, according to a US official cited by TIME. Musk, who had previously served in the Trump administration, had returned to the White House for the meeting.

Trump Questioned Grok

Among the questions Trump reportedly put to Grok was how Venezuelans would react if the United States captured Maduro.

According to TIME's account, the chatbot characterised Maduro as a repressive and "deeply unpopular dictator and that many Venezuelans would likely celebrate his downfall".

The exchange took place against the backdrop of escalating US military action involving Venezuela. At the time, Trump's administration had already ordered strikes on Venezuelan boats that it alleged were connected to drug trafficking.

The Atlantic had also reported that people were turning to Grok for answers about the US strikes and the political situation unfolding in Venezuela.

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Maduro Captured In January

The US operation targeting Maduro was conducted on January 3. Celebrations were subsequently reported in Venezuela, broadly corresponding with the reaction Grok had predicted in its response to Trump's question.

The US official who spoke to TIME said Trump "came away thinking Grok was ingenious."

The reported episode offers a glimpse into how AI tools were being used at the highest levels of the US government while tensions surrounding Venezuela were escalating.

AI Enters Military Operations

The reported conversation involving Trump and Grok also comes amid a broader expansion in the US government's use of artificial intelligence for military and defence purposes.

TIME cited a US official as saying that the American military had used Gov Grok in connection with the deployment and targeting of strikes during the Iran war. The Pentagon's head of AI also publicly discussed the use of the technology in June.

Grok is among several AI systems being incorporated into US defence operations. OpenAI has an agreement with the Pentagon, while Anthropic has faced disagreements with the US government over restrictions on how its models can be used for military intelligence and modern warfare.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Has 'Very Good Ideas' On Ukraine, Constantly Raises Need To End Conflict Peacefully: Putin

Musk, Luckey To Lead Study

The Pentagon has also announced a new technology-focused initiative involving Musk and Palmer Luckey, the entrepreneur behind defence technology company Anduril.

Earlier this week, the department said the two would co-lead a study examining how advanced technologies are currently being used on battlefields and how they could be deployed in future combat environments.

The initiative comes as Washington continues to expand its focus on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies for military planning and battlefield operations.

The reported Trump-Grok exchange, meanwhile, highlights the increasingly direct role AI systems can play in political and military decision-making, particularly as the US government expands its use of such tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading a new Pentagon initiative on advanced technologies?

Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril, will co-lead a new Pentagon study. This initiative will examine how advanced technologies are used in combat and how they could be deployed in future environments.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Venezuela Donald Trump Grok Chatbot Nicolas Maduro Donald Trump. Trump Grok Conversation
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