SIR Row: EC Orders Special Drive To Add Voters Left Out Of Rolls In 20 States

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC launches special campaign to include left-out eligible voters.

Campaign targets 20 states after 13 crore names deleted.

Internal EC officials previously raised concerns about roll decisions.

Amid growing questions over the large-scale deletion of names from electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India has decided to launch a special campaign to include eligible voters who were left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The campaign will be conducted in 20 states and Union territories where the SIR process has been completed, The Indian Express reported. It will also focus on first-time voters and other eligible citizens who could not get their names included in the electoral rolls during the revision exercise.

The Election Commission has directed election officials in these states and UTs to continue updating the rolls as part of the ongoing continuous updation process. The move comes amid scrutiny over the number of names removed from draft electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

EC Sent Directions To States On September 29

The Election Commission sent written directions to the chief electoral officers of all states on September 29. The instructions were reiterated during a video conference with the chief electoral officers on Thursday.

According to the directions, chief electoral officers, district election officers and electoral registration officers in states and UTs where SIR has been completed should conduct a special drive under the continuous updation process.

The exercise is aimed at identifying people who were left out during SIR and adding newly eligible voters to the electoral rolls. The campaign will also provide an opportunity for first-time voters to get themselves registered.

Over 13 Crore Names Removed From Draft Rolls

The decision comes amid increased scrutiny of the Election Commission following the deletion of more than 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union territories during the SIR exercise.

The Indian Express has also reported that concerns were raised within the Election Commission over decisions related to electoral rolls. According to its investigation, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally objected on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and processes that they said were taken without their knowledge.

Among the issues cited were changes to Form 6, which is used by new voters to register, and questions concerning access and control of electoral-roll data through the ECINet system. The two election commissioners had also raised objections to the addition of SIR-related declarations to Form 6 on the ECINet portal.