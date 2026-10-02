Maharashtra: 5 Killed, 21 Injured In Truck-Tempo Collision On Samruddhi Expressway In Amravati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five killed, twenty-one injured in expressway truck-tempo collision.

Victims transported Durga idol; police, locals aided rescue.

Police probe underway; several injured remain in critical condition.

Deputy CM Pawar expressed grief, extended condolences to families.

At least five people were killed and 21 others injured after a truck collided with a tempo pickup on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Thursday. The accident took place near Channel 97 close to Dhamangaon Railway.

The victims were travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district towards Wardha with a Durga Devi idol for Navratri celebrations when the tempo pickup collided with the truck.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving five people dead at the spot. The injured were rushed to the Dhamangaon Rural Hospital for treatment.

Around 5 Injured In Critical Condition

The accident occurred near Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway in the Dhamangaon Railway area.

Soon after the collision, Dhamangaon Railway police reached the spot. Local residents and journalists also helped speed up the rescue operation and assisted in taking the injured to the hospital.

Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam told Aaj Tak that 21 people were injured in the accident, while five died at the spot.

According to the SP, four to five of the injured are in critical condition. Around 14-15 others suffered minor injuries and are currently said to be out of danger.

Police Begin Probe Into Accident

Amravati Rural SP Niketan Kadam and Dhamangaon municipal president Archana Rothe also reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident and took stock of the condition of the injured.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details about the deceased and injured are also being collected.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Pays Tribute To Victims

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar expressed grief over the accident in a post on X.

Pawar said the incident in the Dhamangaon area of Amravati was extremely tragic and involved young people who had gone to bring a Durga Devi idol for Navratri celebrations.

She expressed condolences to those who lost their lives and extended her sympathies to their families. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.