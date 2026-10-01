India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesCJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Briefly Detained At Mumbai’s Marine Drive

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Briefly Detained At Mumbai’s Marine Drive

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was briefly detained at Mumbai’s Marine Drive after he and supporters were spotted holding placards along the promenade.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:19 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained at Marine Drive police station for a brief while on Thursday after he was spotted with placards along the iconic promenade.

Dipke had gathered at Marine Drive along with a group of supporters holding placards, an official said.

"A team which included a woman inspector approached Dipke and escorted him to Marine Drive police station in a van. The woman officer asked him about his identity and hometown during the ride to the police station," the official said.

Dipke and his supporters were kept at the police station's waiting area. After being asked to meet senior officials, Dipke exited the police station minutes later smiling.

A video of Dipke's brief "detention" went viral on social media.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharashtra: 8 Students Die After Drowning At Diveagar Beach In Raigad During Picnic
Maharashtra: 8 Students Die After Drowning At Diveagar Beach In Raigad During Picnic
Cities
Gujarat HC Summons BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajesh Shukla Over Alleged Criminal Case Non-Disclosure
Gujarat HC Summons BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajesh Shukla Over Alleged Criminal Case Non-Disclosure
Cities
UP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate
UP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate
Cities
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Revised GRAP Rules Come Into Effect From October 1
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Revised GRAP Rules Come Into Effect From October 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Visual: Injured Captain Seen After Landing as Mid-Air Attack Probe Intensifies
Breaking: 34,000 Ft Horror—Pilot Foils Deadly Plot, Saves 180 Lives Mid-Air
Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget