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English NewsSportsHistoric Gold! India Stun 10-Time Olympic Champions South Korea In Asian Games Archery Final

Historic Gold! India Stun 10-Time Olympic Champions South Korea In Asian Games Archery Final

The championship clash came down to a nerve-wracking climax in the fourth set.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

In what will go down as one of the most astonishing triumphs in international archery history, the Indian women's archery team produced a masterclass performance to dethrone undisputed heavyweights South Korea and claim a historic gold medal at the Asian Games.

Facing an opponent that has practically monopolized global archery for decades - including securing ten consecutive Olympic titles up to the Paris Games - India showed ice-cold composure to accomplish what few believed possible: beating the Korean powerhouse in straight sets.

A Dramatic Final Set Decision

The championship clash came down to a nerve-wracking climax in the fourth set. South Korea put immense pressure on the board by registering a solid 54 points, leaving India with virtually zero room for error.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed

Young Indian archer Kirti’s initial shot in the final end was originally recorded as an 8. However, following an official target line review, the arrow was upgraded to a 9. That decisive single-point adjustment pushed India’s final end total to 54, leveling the set score and clinching the required total points needed to seal a legendary gold medal victory.

Shattering a Multi-Decade Hegemony

To fully appreciate the magnitude of this achievement, one must look at South Korea’s near-invincible track record. South Korean archery teams have dominated every major international competition - including World Championships, Asian Games, and Olympics - rarely dropping set points in knockout finals, let alone losing in straight sets.

By taking down the world’s elite program under high-stakes tournament pressure, this Indian team has not only rewritten national sporting records but has also signaled a massive shift in global archery dynamics.

This landmark triumph will undoubtedly inspire an entire generation of young Indian sportspersons, standing as a shining testament to precision, persistence, and unwavering belief on the biggest stage of all.

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026 Archery Asian Games
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