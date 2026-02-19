Tension In J&K's Kishtwar After Administration Curbs Public Zakat Collection During Ramzan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tension has escalated in the communally sensitive Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after the district administration barred individuals and organisations from collecting public donations during the holy month of Ramzan without prior approval.

District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma issued a detailed order to regulate and monitor the collection of donations during Ramzan 2026. The directive states that no individual or organisation will be permitted to collect funds without obtaining prior clearance from the concerned authorities.

Order Issued Under BNSS

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, mandates that any person, NGO, trust, society or committee must hold valid registration under relevant laws and secure written permission in advance. Approvals must be obtained from the Executive Officer of the Waqf Board Unit in Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar (President of the Majlis Shura Committee), or the concerned tehsildars before collecting money, goods or digital donations.

While acknowledging that zakat (alms) and sadaqah (charity) are sacred religious practices observed during Ramzan, the administration said the order aims to prevent misuse of public contributions meant for welfare and religious purposes. Any instance of fraud or misinformation, it warned, will be treated seriously.

Mandatory Record-Keeping

All fundraising bodies have been directed to maintain transparent records of collections and expenditures. Anyone found soliciting donations without proper identification, registration documents or authorised receipt books will be deemed unauthorised.

The District Magistrate has also prohibited coercive methods of fundraising, harassment of passersby, or obstruction of public movement in the name of donation drives.

Sub-registrars have been instructed to publish within five days a list of genuine, registered charitable trusts operating in the district to guide the public.

Helpline for Complaints

To curb fraudulent or suspicious activities, the administration has activated a dedicated district vigilance helpline, 9484217492, 01995-259555 and 9906154100, for reporting complaints.

The Senior Superintendent of Police and all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

The administration has warned that any violation will invite action under the BNSS 2023 and other applicable laws. The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force throughout the holy month of Ramzan 2026.