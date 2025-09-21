Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesArmy, Terrorists Exchange Fire In Kishtwar Forest; Search Operation Underway

Army, Terrorists Exchange Fire In Kishtwar Forest; Search Operation Underway

The encounter began during an intelligence-based search operation. Reinforcements were deployed, and a search operation is ongoing to locate and neutralise the terrorists.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 09:30 PM (IST)

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the gunfight which took place in Keshwan, the officials said.

“Alert troops of White Knight Corps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar, have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.

The officials said a brief encounter ensued when army troops launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area.

Reinforcements have been rushed and a search operation is underway to track down and neutralize the terrorists, they said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Encounter Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar
