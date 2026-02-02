Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Budget session of the assembly holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on the collective journey and review achievements.

The 27-day-long session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period with double sittings, began with an address by Sinha.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the Union Territory’s budget in the House on February 6.

"This session holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It reaffirms shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the LG said in his address.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather sought the support of all the members to run the House in a smooth manner to benefit the people.

He said all necessary preparations for the session have been completed, with a focus on ensuring smooth conduct and effective utilisation of time.

"It will be a double sitting", he said.

Congress legislator Tariq Hameed Karra said the session provides an opportunity to address public issues.

BJP MLA Vikram Randwa said it is an opportunity for us to seek answers from the government about implementation of the budget and poll promises.

This will be the second budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after it assumed office on October 16, 2024, ending nearly six years of central rule.

The Budget session will conclude on April 4 and will be held in three phases — the first before the commencement of Ramzan and two others after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April.

Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to moon sighting. February, which will have 18 days of business, will witness the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 by the chief minister on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and Congress, are set to question the government over its poll promises and implementation of last year’s budget commitments.

The session is expected to witness sharp exchanges, with opposition parties preparing to corner the government on several issues, including regularisation of daily wagers, demolition drives and alleged discrimination, officials said.

