No, Jamia Millia Islamia has dismissed a widely circulated notification as
‘Couples To Be Married Off?’ Jamia Millia Islamia Debunks ‘Forced Nikah’ Ramzan Notice
Jamia Millia Islamia refuted a viral social media notification falsely claiming restrictions on male and female students during Ramadan, including forced marriages for couples found together.
Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday dismissed as “totally fake” a notification being widely circulated on social media that allegedly imposed restrictions on male and female students during the holy month of Ramadan.
The university said it has lodged a formal complaint with the police cyber security branch, alleging that the fabricated document was circulated to malign its image.
‘Forced Nikah’ Warning in Viral Notice
The fake notice, dated February 20 and carrying the university’s letterhead, claimed that boys and girls were strictly prohibited from standing together on campus during Ramadan.
“It is hereby to inform that during the Holy month of Ramadan, standing together in couple (boy & girl) is strictly prohibited!” the document read. It further warned that if any couple was found together, their nikah would be arranged immediately and that in case of violation, they would have to arrange their own walima (wedding reception).
The forged circular was purportedly issued by the office of the registrar and academic branch and bore what appeared to be the signatures of senior officials. According to several students, the notice was shared in multiple WhatsApp groups before gaining traction on other social media platforms.
University Denies Issuing Any Such Order
In an official clarification, Jamia Millia Islamia stated that “no such notification has been issued by the university authorities” and described the document as completely fabricated.
The administration said the fake circular was deliberately circulated “to malign the image of the university” and strongly condemned the act. It confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the cyber cell to trace those responsible for creating and spreading the forged notice, reported The Times of India.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Jamia Millia Islamia issue a notification restricting male and female students during Ramadan?
What did the fake Ramadan notification claim would happen to couples found together?
The fabricated notice claimed that boys and girls standing together on campus during Ramadan would lead to their immediate nikah (marriage) and that they would have to arrange their own walima (wedding reception).
Has the university taken any action regarding the fake notification?
Yes, Jamia Millia Islamia has filed a formal complaint with the police cyber security branch to trace those responsible for creating and spreading the forged notice.
Why was the fake notification allegedly circulated?
The university administration stated that the fake circular was deliberately circulated to malign the image of the university and strongly condemned the act.