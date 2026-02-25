‘Couples To Be Married Off?’ Jamia Millia Islamia Debunks ‘Forced Nikah’ Ramzan Notice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday dismissed as “totally fake” a notification being widely circulated on social media that allegedly imposed restrictions on male and female students during the holy month of Ramadan.

The university said it has lodged a formal complaint with the police cyber security branch, alleging that the fabricated document was circulated to malign its image.

‘Forced Nikah’ Warning in Viral Notice

The fake notice, dated February 20 and carrying the university’s letterhead, claimed that boys and girls were strictly prohibited from standing together on campus during Ramadan.

“It is hereby to inform that during the Holy month of Ramadan, standing together in couple (boy & girl) is strictly prohibited!” the document read. It further warned that if any couple was found together, their nikah would be arranged immediately and that in case of violation, they would have to arrange their own walima (wedding reception).

The forged circular was purportedly issued by the office of the registrar and academic branch and bore what appeared to be the signatures of senior officials. According to several students, the notice was shared in multiple WhatsApp groups before gaining traction on other social media platforms.

University Denies Issuing Any Such Order

In an official clarification, Jamia Millia Islamia stated that “no such notification has been issued by the university authorities” and described the document as completely fabricated.

The administration said the fake circular was deliberately circulated “to malign the image of the university” and strongly condemned the act. It confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the cyber cell to trace those responsible for creating and spreading the forged notice, reported The Times of India.