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HomeCitiesTMC's Sayoni Ghosh Reacts To BJP Leader’s Bounty Remark, Seeks Action From PM Modi

TMC's Sayoni Ghosh Reacts To BJP Leader’s Bounty Remark, Seeks Action From PM Modi

TMC MP Sayoni Ghosh alleged a BJP leader announced a Rs 1 crore reward for beheading her, questioned PM Modi and Amit Shah, and demanded immediate police action over the threat.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
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  • Ghosh questions BJP's

TMC MP Sayoni Ghosh has reacted strongly to a controversial remark allegedly made by Pradeep Dixit in Uttar Pradesh. The TMC MP questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP national president Nitin Nabin over the alleged statement.

Ghosh alleged that the BJP leader and municipal chairman from Sikandrabad publicly announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who beheaded her.

‘Is This Nari Shakti Vandan?’

Expressing shock over the controversy, Ghosh said she was “stunned and disturbed” after reports surfaced on social media and in mainstream media claiming that a reward had been announced for her beheading.

She questioned whether such statements by a BJP public representative against a woman and sitting Member of Parliament reflected the real meaning of “Nari Shakti Vandan” in “New India”.

TMC MP Demands Immediate Action

The TMC MP also accused the BJP of hypocrisy over women’s safety. She said while BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, had raised women’s safety and representation as major election issues in West Bengal, a member of the same party was now allegedly issuing open death threats to an elected woman representative.

Ghosh demanded immediate legal and political action against the BJP leader. She urged the Uttar Pradesh Police and Bulandshahr Police to take strict action against anyone inciting violence against her in broad daylight.

‘Will Continue To Raise My Voice’

She also questioned whether the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police would ensure her security.

Thanking supporters who expressed concern over her safety, Ghosh said she would continue to exercise her democratic right to protest both inside and outside Parliament and would not be silenced by threats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What specific action did Sayoni Ghosh demand?

Ghosh demanded immediate legal and political action against the BJP leader and urged Uttar Pradesh and Bulandshahr Police to take strict action against those inciting violence against her.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi TMC BJP AMIT SHAH .TMC
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