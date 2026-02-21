Jaipur Ramadan Controversy: BJP MLA Questions Need For Loudspeakers, Congress Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The debate over the use of loudspeakers during Ramadan has resurfaced in Jaipur after another BJP legislator called for curbs. Following earlier remarks by Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya, Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma has reignited the controversy.

Sharma argued that no religion mandates the use of loudspeakers to create noise. He said there is no necessity for amplified sound and claimed that people insist on using loudspeakers out of stubbornness, causing inconvenience to others.

'Let Go of Stubbornness’

The BJP MLA said loudspeaker noise disturbs students preparing for exams, as well as elderly and ailing residents. He maintained that individuals should exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that inconvenience others. According to him, people should act responsibly and ensure their religious practices do not create difficulties for the wider community.

‘Faith Must Be Respected, But...’

Sharma added that while religious sentiments deserve respect, they should not come at the cost of public discomfort. He remarked that in Hindu religious traditions, loud sounds during rituals occur only occasionally and for brief periods.

Before Sharma’s comments, Balmukund Acharya had also raised concerns about noise from loudspeakers throughout the month of Ramadan, citing inconvenience to residents.

Congress Voices Strong Objection

The Congress party sharply criticised the BJP’s stance. Rafiq Khan, the Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the practice is entirely constitutional and that every citizen has the right to follow their mode of worship. He noted that loudspeakers have been traditionally used and termed opposition to them as unjustified. Khan alleged that such remarks reflect a regressive mindset and amount to targeting a particular community.