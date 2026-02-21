BJP legislators have called for curbs on loudspeaker use during Ramadan, citing noise disturbance. This has reignited a controversy previously raised by other BJP MLAs.
Jaipur Ramadan Controversy: BJP MLA Questions Need For Loudspeakers, Congress Reacts
He argued against unnecessarily amplified sound, urging self-restraint. Congress criticised the BJP's stance, defending the constitutional right to religious practice and traditional loudspeaker use.
The debate over the use of loudspeakers during Ramadan has resurfaced in Jaipur after another BJP legislator called for curbs. Following earlier remarks by Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya, Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma has reignited the controversy.
Sharma argued that no religion mandates the use of loudspeakers to create noise. He said there is no necessity for amplified sound and claimed that people insist on using loudspeakers out of stubbornness, causing inconvenience to others.
'Let Go of Stubbornness’
The BJP MLA said loudspeaker noise disturbs students preparing for exams, as well as elderly and ailing residents. He maintained that individuals should exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that inconvenience others. According to him, people should act responsibly and ensure their religious practices do not create difficulties for the wider community.
‘Faith Must Be Respected, But...’
Sharma added that while religious sentiments deserve respect, they should not come at the cost of public discomfort. He remarked that in Hindu religious traditions, loud sounds during rituals occur only occasionally and for brief periods.
Before Sharma’s comments, Balmukund Acharya had also raised concerns about noise from loudspeakers throughout the month of Ramadan, citing inconvenience to residents.
Congress Voices Strong Objection
The Congress party sharply criticised the BJP’s stance. Rafiq Khan, the Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the practice is entirely constitutional and that every citizen has the right to follow their mode of worship. He noted that loudspeakers have been traditionally used and termed opposition to them as unjustified. Khan alleged that such remarks reflect a regressive mindset and amount to targeting a particular community.
Related Video
BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there a debate about loudspeakers during Ramadan in Jaipur?
What are the arguments against using loudspeakers during Ramadan?
Arguments against loudspeaker use include that no religion mandates amplified noise, it disturbs students and the elderly, and it causes public discomfort. Legislators suggest self-restraint and responsible behavior.
What is the Congress party's response to the BJP's stance on loudspeakers?
The Congress party strongly criticizes the BJP's stance, calling it unconstitutional and a regressive mindset targeting a specific community. They state that using loudspeakers is a constitutional right for worship.
How do Hindu religious traditions relate to loud sounds?
According to one BJP MLA, loud sounds in Hindu traditions occur only occasionally and for brief periods during rituals, unlike the continuous use of loudspeakers.