‘People Pulled Out One Body After Another’: Eyewitnesses Recall Jaipur Crash That Killed 14

A devastating road accident in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district claimed 14 lives and left at least 17 others injured on Monday after a dumper truck rammed into multiple vehicles, causing widespread destruction. Eyewitnesses described the scene as a “massacre,” with mangled cars, crushed motorbikes and bodies strewn across the road.

This marks the second major road tragedy in Rajasthan within two days. On Sunday evening, fifteen people were killed and two others injured when a tempo traveller collided with a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area.

Horror Unfolds On Jaipur’s Busy Harmada Road

The accident occurred in Jaipur’s Harmada area on Monday afternoon, turning a busy stretch into a scene of devastation. The dumper truck reportedly ploughed into at least 17 vehicles along a 300-metre stretch before crashing into a trailer.

“We saw people pulling out one body after another from the wrecked cars. Some were trapped inside; others were lying on the road. It was chaos, screams and blood everywhere,” local shopkeeper Mahesh Sharma was cited by PTI.

Driver Allegedly Intoxicated

According to police, the dumper driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. The vehicle was moving at high speed from Road Number 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump, hitting everything in its path.

District Collector Jitendra Soni said the dumper struck vehicles in quick succession before colliding with a trailer truck. “Fourteen people died and 13 are injured. The injured are being treated at SMS Hospital's trauma centre, and several are in a critical condition,” Soni was cited by a PTI report.

Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Pachar, who visited the spot, said the driver’s reckless driving caused extensive damage. Locals reportedly chased the truck after it hit a car, but the driver accelerated further, running over pedestrians and bikers before finally coming to a halt. He was caught by bystanders and handed over to police.

“Since the accused driver is injured, the situation will become clear only after a medical examination. However, the nature of the accident indicates it could certainly be due to intoxication or medical factors,” Soni added.

Leaders Express Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his deputies Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” PM Modi said on X.