Tejashwi Announces Rs 30,000 Women's Scheme To Begin On Makar Sankranti

Tejashwi Yadav promises ₹30,000 yearly aid for women from Makar Sankranti, bonuses for farmers, and local postings for employees, saying Bihar is ready to end 20 years of the current rule.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, has made a series of ambitious promises aimed at women, farmers, and government employees.

Addressing a rally in Patna, Tejashwi declared that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the new government will transfer ₹30,000 annually into the accounts of women under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’. The scheme, he said, will be launched on Makar Sankranti, 14 January, describing it as a symbolic “gift” to mothers and sisters who, he added, have been demanding real relief amid rising inflation.

“This is your government in the making,” he told the crowd. “After we form it, on Makar Sankranti — the festival of curd and til — we’ll start depositing ₹30,000 for women across Bihar. This will help them financially during these tough times.”

Tejashwi also promised to prioritise farmers’ welfare, announcing that under his leadership, cultivators would receive ₹300 per quintal for paddy and ₹400 per quintal for wheat as a bonus over the MSP (Minimum Support Price). He criticised the current administration for failing to ensure fair prices, claiming that “middlemen, not farmers, are the ones benefiting today.”

Further outlining his plans, the RJD leader said that if elected, government employees, including police personnel, teachers, and health workers, would be posted within a 70-kilometre radius of their home cadre to reduce hardship and improve efficiency.

Confident of victory, Tejashwi said the mood on the ground reflects a clear demand for change. “People across Bihar are ready to uproot a government that has ruled for 20 years,” he asserted. “We are winning — and so are the people of Bihar. We will take oath on 18 November.”

In a separate announcement, he said that under an INDIA bloc government, heads of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Vyapar Mandals would be granted the status of people’s representatives, recognising their grassroots role in the state’s economy.

 

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Opinion
