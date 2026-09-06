Jaipur Councillor Polls: 9 BJP Candidates With Law Degrees, Congress Has MA-MCom Faces

The educational qualifications of candidates contesting the Rajasthan civic body elections have become a talking point, with the academic backgrounds of nominees fielded by political parties presenting an interesting picture.

While some candidates have reported that they are only literate, others with higher educational qualifications are also in the fray.

According to the available data, among the candidates contesting for 150 councillor posts in Jaipur, 32 have declared themselves as literate. Around 20 candidates have studied between Classes 5 and 8, while 53 candidates have passed Class 10. The figures indicate a wide variation in the educational backgrounds of those contesting to become councillors.

Several Candidates Have Higher Degrees

The civic polls have also attracted a sizeable number of candidates with higher educational qualifications. The data includes around 20 candidates holding degrees such as MA and MCom, highlighting the diversity in educational backgrounds among those contesting the elections.

The educational profiles of candidates from the two major political parties also show some differences. Nine BJP candidates contesting the elections have studied law, holding LLB or other qualifications related to the field. On the Congress side, 20 candidates are reported to have higher degrees such as MA and MCom.

From Basic Education To Law Degrees

The councillor election is considered an important entry point into local-level politics. The educational qualifications of the candidates in this election range from basic literacy and primary-level education to postgraduate degrees and qualifications in law.

The extent to which education will influence the election outcome will become clear only after the results are declared. However, the data on candidates' educational qualifications shows that people from diverse academic backgrounds are participating in local politics.

Overall, the Jaipur civic polls feature candidates across a broad educational spectrum — from 32 candidates who have declared themselves literate to nine BJP candidates with law qualifications and 20 Congress candidates holding MA or MCom degrees. The voters will decide which of these candidates are elected as councillors.

Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualification BJP Congress Literate 14 18 Class 5 2 0 Class 8 8 10 Class 9 4 3 Secondary 25 28 Senior Secondary 13 20 Graduate 18 10 BA 15 13 BCom 6 9 BSc 1 0 BBA 0 1 BTech 0 2 BEd 1 2 LLB 8 1 BHMS 0 1 MA 9 12 MCom 5 8 MSc 1 0 MBA 2 3 MEd 0 1 MPhil 1 0 LLM 1 1 Postgraduate 8 5 Post Graduate 1 0 BCom Part-II 1 0 CA 1 0



The figures above are based on the details provided by candidates in their nomination forms.