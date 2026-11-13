Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Absconding ASI accused of murder found dead in field.

Officer fled after fatally shooting villager on November 3.

Body showed injuries; cause of death under investigation.

Police increased reward; villagers protested earlier firing.

The body of an absconding Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), accused of opening fire on villagers and killing one person in Bihar's Madhubani district, was recovered from a paddy field on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased officer, identified as Chandra Mohan Singh, had been on the run since the November 3 firing incident in Balirajgarh village under the Babubarhi police station area.

A service revolver, Aadhaar card, PAN card, mobile phone, laptop and other belongings were recovered from a bag found near the body. Police said several injury marks were visible on the body, while the face had been crushed. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Absconding ASI Found Dead In Paddy Field, FSL Team Collects Evidence

According to Madhubani police, information about a body lying in a field in the Babubarhi area was received on Thursday evening after farmers noticed a foul smell coming from the location.

A police team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sadar-2, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Senior officers and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also visited the site to collect evidence.

The body was identified as that of the absconding ASI on the basis of documents and belongings recovered from the spot, including his Aadhaar card, mobile phone and laptop. His service pistol was also found beneath the body and seized by the police.

SSP Yogendra Kumar said that several injury marks had been found on the body and its face had been crushed. He added that the cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination and investigation.

Police are examining the recovered weapon and other belongings. The service revolver will also undergo ballistic testing to determine its use.

Three-Doctor Medical Board To Conduct Post-Mortem

Police have said that the circumstances surrounding Singh's death have not yet been established and that it would be premature to draw any conclusions.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital in Madhubani for post-mortem examination. A medical board comprising three doctors will conduct the examination in the presence of a magistrate, and the entire process will be videographed.

Investigators are preparing the inquest report and will examine the post-mortem findings, forensic evidence and ballistic examination report before determining the cause of death.

Reward For Absconding ASI Increased After November 3 Firing

Singh had been absconding since November 3, when he allegedly opened fire on villagers in Balirajgarh after a confrontation at a young woman's house.

According to the police, villagers had objected after allegedly finding the ASI in an objectionable position with the woman. The confrontation escalated, following which Singh allegedly fired several rounds at them.

One villager, identified as Ashok Yadav, was killed, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Madhubani SSP Yogendra Kumar formed around 12 special police teams to trace and arrest the accused officer. Raids were conducted at suspected hideouts in different districts of Bihar, along the Nepal border and outside the state.

The police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest. On November 12, the amount was increased to Rs 2 lakh. ANI, however, reported that a recommendation to raise the reward to Rs 3 lakh had also been sent on Thursday.

Villagers Protested, Tejashwi Yadav Visited Victim's Family

The November 3 firing incident triggered anger among residents of Balirajgarh. On November 4, villagers blocked roads and staged a protest, following which Madhubani District Magistrate Anand Sharma, SSP Yogendra Kumar and Sadar SDO Chandan Kumar Jha reached the spot.

During the protest, members of the crowd allegedly misbehaved with the DM. Some reportedly grabbed his collar, while a woman removed her slipper. Police and administrative officials subsequently escorted him out of the area amid rising tensions.

A day later, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and other political leaders visited the village and met the family of Ashok Yadav and those injured in the firing.