Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi CM, BJP chief inaugurated 11-km Chhath ghat.

Neglected canal transformed with steps, amenities, clean water.

BJP leaders criticised previous government, highlighted development focus.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an 11-km-long Chhath Puja ghat along the Munak Canal in Shalimar Bagh, developed as part of a Rs 115.29-crore project to revive and beautify the neglected canal stretch.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi ministers. Being developed along both banks of the canal, the ghat is being projected as the national capital's longest Chhath celebration site and a first-of-its-kind initiative along a canal.

The larger redevelopment project covers nearly 5.5 km of the Munak Canal, from the Outer Ring Road to its meeting point with the Najafgarh drain near Inderlok Metro station.

Nitin Nabin Targets AAP Over 'Sheeshmahal'

Addressing the gathering, Nabin criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the alleged 'sheeshmahal' controversy, contrasting it with the BJP government's efforts to develop facilities for Chhath devotees.

"The previous government was busy building 'sheeshmahal' for themselves and getting health treatment using public money. Now, the BJP government is working on building Chhath ghats across the city. In just 20 months, the Delhi government is fulfilling its promises," he said.

The BJP chief also questioned the understanding of those who, he alleged, had criticised India's religious traditions and culture.

"There was a time when people used to raise questions about Indian Sanatan traditions, Indian worship methods and Indian culture. There were even people here who had questioned the very existence of Lord Ram. What would they understand of Ganga, Chhathi and Yamuna Maiya?" he said.

"For them, it is just river water or a pond. But for us, it is a matter of worship and devotion," he added.

The BJP had dubbed the Flagstaff bungalow, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lived from 2015 to 2024, 'sheeshmahal' during the February 2025 Assembly elections as part of its allegations of corruption against the AAP and its national convenor.

A road-widening project along the canal was also inaugurated on Thursday.

Munak Canal Revamped With Facilities For Chhath Devotees

The canal stretch had remained neglected for years, with garbage, construction debris and overgrown bushes surrounding the area. According to the Delhi government, nearly 1,400 truckloads of waste and debris have been removed as part of the cleaning and redevelopment exercise. Encroachments along both banks were also cleared.

The revamped site features permanent steps and cemented roads along both sides of the canal to facilitate access to the water for devotees performing Chhath rituals.

Other amenities include changing rooms, toilets, tents, lighting arrangements and CCTV cameras. Benches, greenery, landscaping and fountains are also part of the development plan.

Three bridges are being constructed across the canal to improve connectivity between its two banks. While most of the work has been completed, the remaining development, including the bridges and greenery-related improvements, is expected to be finished within the next two to three months.

This year, Chhath arrangements will be available along the entire 11-km stretch.

The project is expected to benefit residents across five Assembly constituencies, including Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli, particularly families from Purvanchal for whom the festival holds religious and cultural significance.

The government has also said the redevelopment will eventually turn the canal surroundings into a public recreational space with landscaped areas and greenery.

According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, water will be flushed from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) into the Munak Canal to ensure clean water and an uninterrupted flow during Chhath Puja.

'Over 30,000 People Can Gather At One Time': Parvesh Verma

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the canal stretch had undergone a major transformation after years of neglect.

"The Purvanchali community has built this city with its sweat. For years, this stretch of the canal lay dry and neglected, choked with silt, garbage and foul smell. People crossed it holding their breath. Today, the same place has proper steps, lighting and a wide road, and more than 30,000 people can gather here at one time," Verma said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had transformed the appearance of the Munak Canal within a year after the area remained neglected for several years.

She said special arrangements had been made to ensure every family could celebrate Chhath with devotion, dignity and convenience, adding that she would also participate in the festivities.

"The previous government did not pay attention to this area. Today, your 'Kamal ki Sarkar' has done it. Wherever there is a double-engine government in the country, development has moved forward. The entire Cabinet is working together for the improvement of the city. We are working 24x7 in the national capital, and all our ministers are experts in their domains," Gupta said.

She also highlighted the government's efforts to ease traffic congestion, saying a road connecting Shalimar Bagh to UER-2 was being constructed to reduce traffic pressure in the area.

(With agency inputs)